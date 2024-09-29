Kazakhstan Government Delegation Visited SUPCON

News provided by

SUPCON

Sep 29, 2024, 12:17 ET

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 26, a delegation from the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, led by Minister Madiyev Zhaslan, visited SUPCON. SUPCON's Chairman and President, Mr.Cui Shan, warmly welcomed the delegation.

The Kazakhstan government representatives expressed their appreciation and recognition of SUPCON's expertise and innovation in intelligent manufacturing, digital transformation, and industrial AI.

Continue Reading
image_5022684_18905906
image_5022684_18905906
1
1

Madiyev Zhaslan expressed a strong interest in industrial AI technologies of SUPCON, particularly their applications in intelligent and low-carbon facilities. He looks forward to exploring extensive collaboration with SUPCON across various sectors in Kazakhstan.

Cui Shan emphasized that as a leading industrial AI company with a global presence, SUPCON will leverage its technological advantages to meet Kazakhstan's industry development requirements and trends, injecting new momentum into the country's industrial digitalization.

In 2023, SUPCON established a subsidiary in Kazakhstan as its Central Asia regional headquarters and set up a localized operational system. SUPCON will continue to invest in the long-term development of the Central Asia region, contributing further wisdom and strength to the industrial digital transformation in Kazakhstan and beyond.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2518470/image_5022684_18905906.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2518471/1.jpg

