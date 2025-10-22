Kazakhstan Recognised Among the World's Top Tennis Nations as ITF Increases Voting Power

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has increased Kazakhstan's voting allocation from seven to nine

This places Kazakhstan in the ITF's second-highest membership tier, alongside Italy, Spain, Canada, Switzerland, China and Japan

The decision, supported by 91% of delegates, reflects Kazakhstan's success in tennis development and participation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF) announces that Kazakhstan has been recognised among the world's top tennis nations following the International Tennis Federation's (ITF) decision to increase the country's voting power from seven to nine votes at its Annual General Meeting (AGM). The decision, supported by 91% of delegates representing 200 national federations, elevates Kazakhstan to the second-highest of the ITF's six membership levels, alongside leading tennis countries such as Italy, Czechia, Canada, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, China and Japan.

Photo Credit: Kazakhstan Tennis Federation

Bulat Utemuratov, President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, said:

"The international assembly of national tennis federations has increased Kazakhstan's votes on the strength of an independent assessment of tennis development in our country, our junior results, senior national team results, participation base and infrastructure. Kazakhstan has rightfully joined the ranks of the world's strongest tennis powers."

The ITF's decision reflects sustained, system-wide progress in Kazakhstan's tennis ecosystem. Today, more than 17,500 children regularly train and compete nationwide. Over 250 tournaments are staged in the country each year, including 40+ international events, alongside continued investment in inclusive pathways such as wheelchair tennis. National squads compete consistently across the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup, and Kazakhstan provides world-class facilities and hosts events that strengthen both elite and grassroots performance.

By moving to nine votes, Kazakhstan is now one of a select group of around 15 countries at the ITF's second-highest influence level. Voting allocations determine each federation's formal influence on global tennis development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2802625/KTF_Photo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883640/5576784/Kazakhstan_Tennis_Federation_Logo.jpg