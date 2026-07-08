Kellogg School of Management Celebrates 20 Years in Miami, Marking Two Decades of Connecting Leaders Across the Americas

EVANSTON, Ill., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Miami campus, marking two decades of educating executives, building business connections and helping shape leadership across the Americas. Since opening in 2006, Kellogg's Miami campus has grown into a premier destination for executive programs, serving leaders from South Florida, across the United States and throughout Latin America.

The milestone kicks off a yearlong celebration recognizing the campus's impact on business education and its role in one of the world's most dynamic and globally connected business hubs. Through events, thought leadership programs, alumni engagement and community partnerships, the anniversary will highlight how Kellogg's Miami campus has become a gateway for leadership development, innovation and economic connection throughout the region.

Located in Coral Gables, the Miami campus is home to Kellogg's Executive MBA program and an expanding portfolio of Executive Education offerings. Students benefit from the same rigorous curriculum, world-class faculty and global network that define the Kellogg experience while learning in a city that serves as a crossroads for international business, entrepreneurship, capital and culture.

"For Kellogg, Miami is far more than a location—it is a strategic bridge connecting the United States, Latin America and the broader global economy," said Jake Cohen, associate dean of global EMBA and executive education. "The leaders who come through our Miami campus bring extraordinary perspectives, ambition and experience. For 20 years, Kellogg in Miami has been where executives come to learn from one another, build lifelong relationships and prepare for what business demands next. Its importance to our global network and to our future has never been greater."

Over the past two decades, the campus has fostered a diverse community of executives representing industries ranging from finance, technology and healthcare to family enterprises and entrepreneurship. A significant share of students come from Latin America, creating a uniquely international environment that encourages cross-cultural collaboration and broad global perspectives.

Today, Miami is increasingly recognized as a center for investment, innovation, fintech, entrepreneurship and international commerce. Kellogg's leadership established the campus nearly 20 years ago based on the belief that the city would become an increasingly important hub for business in the Americas—a vision that continues to be validated by the region's growth and influence.

The anniversary celebration will spotlight the achievements of thousands of alumni whose leadership has helped transform organizations, industries and communities across the Americas. Their success reflects a central principle that has defined the Miami campus since its founding: leadership is strengthened through collaboration, meaningful relationships and global perspective.

As Kellogg looks ahead, Miami remains central to the school's mission of developing courageous leaders who can navigate complexity, drive innovation and create lasting value in an increasingly interconnected world. The 20th anniversary serves not only as a celebration of the campus's history but also as a launching point for its next chapter of growth and influence.

Media contact:

Mary Naset

Director, Communications

[email protected] g.n

SOURCE Kellogg School of Management