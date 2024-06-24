KIA ADDS HYBRID POWERTRAIN TO THE CARNIVAL MPV LINEUP AND ANNOUNCES 2025 PRICING

2025 Kia Carnival has a starting MSRP of $36,500

New Carnival Hybrid variant starts at $40,500

Refreshed MPV elevates multi-purpose appeal with hybrid power, sophisticated design enhancements and next-gen technology

IRVINE, Calif., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kia announced pricing details for the refreshed 2025 Carnival, which boasts a bolder design, next-gen technology and an optional turbo-hybrid powertrain, highlighting its versatile multi-purpose capabilities.

Trim Levels/Pricing – MSRP (excludes $1,395 destination)1

Carnival LX $36,500 Carnival LXS $38,500 Carnival EX $40,700 Carnival SX $45,600 Carnival SX Prestige $50,600 Carnival Hybrid LXS $40,500 Carnival Hybrid EX $42,700 Carnival Hybrid SX $47,600 Carnival Hybrid SX Prestige $52,600

For the 2025 model year, the Carnival's updated design language combines bold exterior elements with a sleek, high-tech interior. Notable features include a grand sculptural grille, intricately detailed cube-like headlights, Kia's signature Star Map lighting in the front and rear, and geometric wheel designs ranging from available 17- to 19-inches (EX trims and above get standard 19-inch wheels).

Inside, a standard dashboard panel integrates a 4.2-inch TFT and 12.3-inch screen complete with standard wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. EX trims and above feature a full digital instrumentation upgrade with a 12.3-inch cluster and 12.3-inch infotainment and navigation displays2 on a curved panoramic panel. Six standard USB-C ports are conveniently located throughout the cabin in all three rows, while two power outlets, and two 115V inverters (on SX and SX-P only) serve as additional power sources.

Standard "Slide-Flex" seating for 8-passenger versions (except those equipped with optional VIP Loung Seats) get a sliding second row while removable second-row seats and fold-in-floor third-row seats continue to be a Carnival staple. Dual power sliding doors with hands-free open is standard, with EX trims and above adding a suite of standard family friendly features including an in-cabin camera, in-cabin intercom, and Quiet Mode. A standard voice recognition system responds to key commands such as opening the windows or adjusting the climate control, while available driver convenience features include an 11-inch full-color Head Up Display3, Full Display Mirror4, and Ultrawide-based Digital Key 2.05.

Kia's next-generation Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) operating system is new to the Carnival, allowing it to receive over-the-air updates6. An available Connected Car Rear Cockpit (ccRC) Rear Entertainment System with dual 14.6-inch monitors and full HD resolution can stream from popular platforms, with the potential to add future content over-the-air. Performance in the Carnival still comes from an available 3.5-liter V6 GDI engine that produces 287 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The newly added Carnival Hybrid gets a 1.6-liter turbo-hybrid engine paired with a 54kW motor and a 6-speed automatic transmission, with a combined output of 242 horsepower, 271 lb.-ft. of torque. Other features exclusive to the Carnival Hybrid include 17-inch aerodynamic wheels (standard on the LXS trim), standard Active Air Flaps integrated in the front fascia, and paddle regenerative braking.

The Carnival's suite of standard and available Advanced Driver Assistance Systems7 is updated with Kia's latest iterations. Central to the Carnival's advanced driver assist technology is standard Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist8, which now offers Junction Crossing (FCA-JC); Lange-change Oncoming (FCA-LO); Lange-change Side (FCA-LS); and Evasive Steering Assist (FCA-ESA) on SX models and above. SX trims and above also get standard Highway Driving Assist 29 (HDA 2) a driver convenience system that is designed to maintain a predetermined distance from the vehicle detected in front, keep the vehicle within detected lane markers on certain highways, and assist in lane changes under certain conditions.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary. 2 Distracted driving can result in the loss of vehicle control. When operating a vehicle, never use a vehicle system that takes your focus away from safe vehicle operation. 3 Failure to pay attention to travel conditions and vehicle operation could result in loss of vehicle control. Always drive safely and use caution. 4 Full Display Mirror is a registered trademark of Gentex. 5 Kia Digital Key 2.0 requires an eligible Kia Connect subscription and a compatible smart device with an active data plan. Normal cellular service rates may apply when using a smart device. 6 Over-the-Air features and updates may require an additional cost and may vary by model, model year, and trim level. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. Kia Connect subscription is required and Kia Connect terms and conditions apply. 7 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems are not substitutes for safe driving, and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution. 8 When engaged, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects in front of vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution. 9 When engaged, Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle, and only function on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution.

