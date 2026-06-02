IRVINE, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) and Kia America (KUS) celebrated the start of production for its newest vehicle, marking three major milestones for the advanced manufacturing facility: the first Kia model, the first hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), and the third vehicle to be assembled1 at the site.

Kia America and Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America Celebrate Production of the 2027 Kia Sportage Hybrid

The Kia Sportage Hybrid joins HMGMA's lineup alongside award-winning Hyundai IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 9 electric vehicles, demonstrating Hyundai Motor Group's comprehensive powertrain capabilities. This production flexibility was built into HMGMA's original design, enabling seamless integration of different powertrains with minimal modifications. The plant has the ability to produce up to 10 different vehicles.

"Once again, Marty and I are proud to join Kia's Sean Yoon, Stuart Countess and the entire Metaplant team to help celebrate this historic moment for our great state," said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. "Our mutual success is the direct result of our proven partnership approach to creating long-lasting relationships between Kia America, HMG's Metaplant, the local community, and hardworking Georgians. We look forward to this new vehicle joining the Georgia grown lineup and helping support jobs for our communities for years to come."

"This marks a very important event for Kia in the state of Georgia and for our customers across the US," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia North America and Kia America. "Metaplant in Savannah is our second major investment in Georgia and is a clear testament to our confidence in this state's future as an automotive powerhouse. We have great confidence that Metaplant will continue the strong momentum that Sportage Hybrid has achieved since updated last year to quickly became one of our highest volume models."

"This is an exciting moment for all of us at HMGMA," said Tony Heo, President and CEO of HMGMA. "Through the dedication of our Meta Pros and the strength of our flexible manufacturing system, we have successfully prepared to produce our first hybrid vehicle and our first Kia model. Today represents an important next step as we continue building the future of mobility through world-class manufacturing here in Georgia."

This event expands the nearly two-decade commitment by Kia America to production of award-winning vehicles in the state of Georgia. Kia's West Point factory currently assembles the all-new 2nd generation Telluride, all-electric EV9 and EV6, and internal combustion powered versions of the popular Sportage and Sorento SUVs. With assembly of the Sportage Hybrid now starting in Georgia, Kia looks to expand the number of SUVs produced for and sold within the US market and further accelerate electrification of their entire line-up.

The celebration was attended by approximately 200 Meta Pros, who shared in the milestone after extensive preparation for the new powertrain. Many team members traveled to Kia facilities in West Point, Georgia and South Korea to learn best practices for Sportage Hybrid production, ensuring HMGMA is equipped to deliver the highest levels of quality, efficiency and performance.

Kia's West Point facility currently employs over 3,200 team members and HMGMA adds nearly 2,000 Meta Pros, with a very high percentage coming from the state of Georgia. Both facilities continue to create high-quality jobs and economic opportunities for their local communities and across the state.

Distinguished guests including Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Kia North America and America President and CEO Seungkyu (Sean) Yoon and Kia Georgia President and CEO Stuart Countess, joined the celebration. During the ceremony, the first Kia Sportage Hybrid assembled at HMGMA made its debut in a signature display of the plant's advanced automation capabilities, traveling to the stage on an Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR). Gov. Kemp rode in the vehicle as it was presented, highlighting the innovation and technology embedded throughout the Metaplant.

The addition of the Kia Sportage Hybrid marks a significant step in expanding HMGMA's production portfolio across Hyundai Motor Group's three brands — Kia, Hyundai and Genesis —and reinforces the larger group's leadership as a global leader in smart manufacturing, electrification and sustainable mobility solutions. Kia now has capacity for up to 550,000 vehicles across the West Point and HMGMA facilities on annual basis. Future model plans are not being released at this time.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2025. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

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* The 2026 and 2027 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excluding PHEV model), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

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1 Assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia America