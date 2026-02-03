KIA AMERICA CONTINUES WINNING STREAK WITH RECORD JANUARY SALES.

Fast Start to 2026 Extends Kia's Record-Breaking Sales Run

Following best-ever annual sales in 2025, total January sales increased 13 percent year-over-year

Carnival, Sportage, K5, Telluride, Seltos and K4 each post January records

Sales of all electrified models and SUVs set new January records

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America's record-breaking sales streak continued into the new year with January sales of 64,502 units, a 13 percent increase over the previous high set in January 2025.

Six Kia models – Carnival (+60 percent); Sportage (+23 percent); K5 (+8 percent); Telluride (+7 percent); Seltos (+6 percent) and K4 (+2 percent) – posted best-ever January sales and sales of Kia's electrified models (+45 percent) and SUVs (+14 percent) also set new January sales records.

"Building on three straight annual sales records, January's record performance shows that Kia is not slowing down as the brand's strategy of giving customers everything they need and more than they expect across a variety of segments and powertrains attracts more and more new customers," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "With the all-new flagship 2027 Telluride SUV, now available with a hybrid variant, and the highly anticipated K4 hatchback arriving in showrooms soon, 2026 will once again prove the value of offering a balanced lineup to U.S. customers and we are confident that our upward trajectory will continue."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America also made additional announcements, including:

Pricing for the upcoming all-new 2027 Kia Telluride 3-row SUV (ICE), starting at $39,190[1] for a FWD LX trim.

Seven Kia models earning top honors in the 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Cars for the Money Awards, including: Best Midsize Electric SUV for the Money: 2026 Kia EV9 Best Midsize Three-Row SUV for the Money: 2026 Kia Sorento Best Midsize Hybrid SUV for the Money: 2026 Kia Sorento Hybrid Best Compact Hybrid SUV for the Money: 2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid Best Compact Plug-in Hybrid for the Money: 2026 Kia Sportage Plug-in Hybrid Best Subcompact Hybrid SUV for the Money: 2026 Kia Niro Best Compact Car for the Money: 2026 Kia K4

The 2026 Kia K4 Hatchback went on sale this month, joining the 2027 Kia Telluride in showrooms nationwide.



MONTH OF JANUARY YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2026 2025 2026 2025 EV9 674 1,232 674 1,232 EV6 540 1,542 540 1,542 K4/Forte 11,642 11,616 11,642 11,616 K5 6,276 4,357 6,276 4,357 Soul 1,731 3,554 1,731 3,554 Niro 3,170 1,202 3,170 1,202 Seltos 5,278 2,840 5,278 2,840 Sportage 13,984 11,357 13,984 11,357 Sorento 5,904 6,871 5,904 6,871 Telluride 9,424 8,771 9,424 8,771 Carnival 5,879 3,665 5,879 3,665 Total 64,502 57,007 64,502 57,007

