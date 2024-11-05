KIA AMERICA MAKES EXCITING RETURN TO SEMA WITH CUSTOM EV CONCEPTS DESTINED FOR ADVENTURE

EV9 "ADVNTR" CONCEPT EV SUV – the most adventurous EV SUV offering rugged capability and maximum lifestyle flexibility

PV5 "WKNDR" CONCEPT EV VAN1 – the coolest and most capable EV designed to complement the bold side of life

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America unveiled two all-new customized concept vehicles on the opening day of the 2024 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas. Imagined by designers from Kia Design Center America (KDCA), the concepts bring to life an easy to imagine future where vehicles will provide the ultimate in capability, adaptability, utility and organization and all with an eye on sustainability.

Known as a showcase for concept vehicles from mild to extreme, SEMA features manufacturers of automotive accessories designed to enhance the performance, styling, comfort, convenience and safety of current and future cars, trucks and SUVs. From the latest accessories, exciting concept vehicles and one-of-a-kind models, to special editions featuring advanced safety and technology, SEMA is the trade show for automotive enthusiasts who know, love and understand vehicles inside and out.

For the 2024 SEMA Show, the design team at Kia Design Center America (KDCA), based in Irvine, CA, developed two custom concept lifestyle vehicles that intrinsically blend form and function into machines designed for responsible engagement with nature:

EV9 ADVNTR CONCEPT EV SUV – this truly unique all-electric 3-row SUV is designed to take life well beyond the beaten path. And conquer it. Built for serious fun, this 2025 EV9 EV SUV has been refined into the most adventurous SUV Kia has ever imagined. With custom front and rear facias for a unique and rugged look – and a reinforced rocker panels for increased capability and character – the EV9 ADVNTR EV SUV also features a 3" lift compared to the standard EV9 and a rugged tire and wheel combination to maximize the vehicle's off-road capability. A custom roof rack can handle everything from standard luggage containers to bespoke roof-mounted tents that transform the EV9 ADVNTR into a machine perfect for getaways in the great outdoors. Rough and ready, the EV9 ADVNTR EV SUV is Kia's latest expression of a lifestyle utility vehicle ready for tomorrow's adventures.

PV5 WKNDR CONCEPT EV VAN – is based on Kia's recently debuted line of EV PBVs, or Purpose Beyond Vehicles, designed for small business and delivery functionality. It is a highly capable van allowing expression of your lifestyle wherever it may take you. Lifted and equipped with off road tires, it is an ideal escape pod for extended weekends in nature. The PV5 WKNDR EV VAN features a highly flexible and adaptable modular interior that can be easily and efficiently customized to maximize space and function – akin to a Swiss Army Knife on wheels. The van's "Gear Head" feature is the first-of-its-kind storage solution that provides an off-board, sheltered storage space for gear when the vehicle is stationary, allowing for maximum utilization of interior space while still offering easy access to gear outside. The PV5 WKNDR EV VAN's "Gear Head" can also be transformed into a mobile pantry for cooking afficionados that want to "Cook with a View". Truly self-sufficient, the PV5 WKNDR EV VAN features solar panels and unique hydro turbine wheels that can recharge the batteries for many uses. As an example, Kia installed an onboard compressor to handle needs for inflation, from adjusting tire pressure when out on the trail to inflating space efficient mattresses when setting up camp for the night.

In addition to the custom EV9 ADVNTR EV SUV and PV5 WKNDR EV VAN, Kia collected an assortment of active lifestyle products for display and integration into the concept of "Beyond Organization" designed to support an organized and efficient lifestyle. This concept allows provides a "plug and play" solution for managing gear and improving campground set up times significantly as organizing gear before and after a trip is a common pain point that Kia wants to address – and in turn – give time for enjoyment back to their customers.

Kia also developed one-of-a-kind versions of three of the brand's most popular SUV models based on figures found in Greek mythology to present a creative and unique blend of accessories from Kia and select partners, including:

Sportage | THETIS Goddess of Water – Developed in conjunction with Rhino Rack, this custom Sportage model is designed to go well beyond the pavement. Featuring a custom wrap depicting white water rapids secured by XPEL Paint Protection Film, rose gold trim, and custom Fifteen52 wheels wrapped with Open Country Toyo Tires, the THETIS Sportage is the clear vehicle of choice for river adventures. Rhino Rack's Kayak mount & attachments are in place to securely carry toys to the water's edge. The THETIS Sportage will be displayed at the Rhino Rack Booth.

Telluride | ZEUS God of The Sky & Thunder – In conjunction with Xpel, this custom Telluride model features wrapped images of mountain ranges, Fifteen52 wheels mounted with Open Country Toyo Tires and an iKamper to accommodate "human recharging" for the next adventure. The ZEUS Telluride was built for courage to cross the toughest terrain with an Eibach lift kit to conquer even the most daring of outdoor excursions. Inside the rear cargo area is a smart organized MOD Storage System from Yakima to keep gear arranged. Since ZEUS is the God of Thunder, the vehicle wouldn't be complete without thunderous exhaust from an installed BORLA exhaust system. The ZEUS Telluride will be displayed at a SEMA featured vehicle location outside of the West Hall near the SEMA Overland Expo.

Sorento | GAIA Goddess of Earth – With a neutral color scheme, gold tone trim and blacked out off-road Fifteen52 wheels wrapped with Open Country Toyo Tires, the GAIA Sorento model is designed to blend into nature along off-road trails. And once the destination has been reached, a Yakima awning provides shade from the sun to allow for glare free viewing of favorite content on the outdoor projector screen and a Kicker outdoor soundbar. GAIA Sorento is also equipped with Baja Design lightbars and perimeter lights to keep the campground safely illuminated once the sun goes down. The GAIA Sorento will be on display in the XPEL booth at SEMA.

"Kia's rugged and capable utility vehicles have long been known for being versatile, adaptable and comfortable to suit the needs of a wide range of consumers. We wanted to 'level up' the functionality and capability by developing these concepts that take those legendary attributes to the next level," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "Our vehicles already help people live their active and adventurous lifestyles and it was fun to see just how far we could go with these latest concepts. The SEMA Show acts as a blank canvas for creativity and offers a glimpse into what Kia's automotive future may hold."

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

*Certain 2025 EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV/PHEV), Sorento (excludes HEV/PHEV), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 EV9 "ADVNTR" CONCEPT EV SUV and PV5 "WKNDR" CONCEPT EV VAN are concept/display vehicles only. Each is specially modified. Vehicles not for sale.

