Kia America Renews Sponsorship of B.R.A.K.E.S. Teen Pro-Active Driving School

"The number-one cause of death among teens are car crashes and Kia's partnership with B.R.A.K.E.S. is directly addressing that issue. Education and real-word training are two of the most important ways we can facilitate a change and make a difference in that area, but it wouldn't be possible without Kia's help and the fleet of training vehicles the company provides," said Doug Herbert, drag-racing-champion and founder of B.R.A.K.E.S. "It's impossible to gauge the exact number of lives the B.R.A.K.E.S schools have saved over the last 14 years. In total, we have trained more than 100,000 teens and their parents. But even if we can only say for certain that we saved just one life, it would all be worth it. The ongoing commitment and support from Kia allow us to continue making America's roads safer for everyone and for that we are grateful."

Kia serves as the Official Vehicle and a presenting sponsor of B.R.A.K.E.S., and through the automaker's support, B.R.A.K.E.S. can offer free training for all attendees. Kia's sponsorship helps by offsetting costs through a financial donation and the fleet of 44 Kia vehicles, including Soul, Rio and Forte models that are supplied by Kia for each training class.

"Kia is committed to vehicle and road safety, and our partnership with B.R.A.K.E.S. is an important way for us to keep the drivers of America safe, regardless of whether they are behind the wheel of a Kia vehicle," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia Motors America. "We congratulate B.R.A.K.E.S. for the life-saving work they have made their mission and Kia is proud to continue our collaboration for years to come."

B.R.A.K.E.S. is NOT Driver's Ed. It is a free, hands-on, advanced driver training program taught by professional instructors, including current and former members of law enforcement, professional racers and stunt drivers. B.R.A.K.E.S. maintains a low two-to-one student-to-instructor ratio to maximize educational effectiveness. Each weekend B.R.A.K.E.S. schools include identical sessions to allow parents and teens to pick one that will fit into their busy schedules. Every session includes three hours of training with a class size of 36 teen participants – beginning with a classroom presentation followed by practical, behind the wheel instruction in new Kia vehicles. The program includes distracted driving awareness, panic braking, drop-wheel/off-road recovery, crash avoidance and car control/skid recovery – all among the biggest causes of crashes for new drivers. Other educational elements often include 'Big Rig' safety, first responder vehicle extrication demonstration, and what to do in the event of a traffic stop.

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1743965/BRAKES.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1442697/Kia_New_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Kia America