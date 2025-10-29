Kia America Reveals Custom 2027 Camouflage Telluride

Camouflage Telluride1 takes to the roads less traveled ahead of Los Angeles Auto Show global debut

Custom wrap reveals all-new Telluride's Opposites United form language while hiding in plain sight

Developed by Kia Design Center America (KDCA), wrap is inspired by Telluride design sketches

Colors and intersecting lines play important role in camouflage design

Real world off-road trek is testament to all-new Telluride's capabilities

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the global debut of the upcoming all-new 2027 Kia Telluride only weeks away, Kia America today is revealing more of the brand's flagship SUV. Cleverly disguised in a unique full-body wrap, the custom pre-production model is seen being put through a grueling off-road trek, illustrating the SUV's capabilities while coyly hiding its production sheet metal, which will be unveiled November 20 at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The new images and video of the camouflage Telluride follow the dramatic studio-based teaser images that were released October 22.

"Designing a wrap for Telluride is far different than designing the vehicle beneath the vinyl," said Tom Kearns, Vice President and Senior Chief Designer, KDCA. "We looked at the many different patterns used by carmakers to obscure the shape of vehicles in development and decided to approach the project from a different angle. We determined that hiding the all-new Telluride in plain sight could be done in a way that is both eye-catching and thought-provoking."

Leaning into the hundreds of sketches that precluded the final form, the wrap's design uses intersecting outlines of the vehicle from different angles to obscure the profile, curves and angles beneath it. Close inspection reveals the many approaches the team examined before finally landing on what will be shown (uncamouflaged) at the Los Angeles Auto show in November. "This wrap also ties the beginning and end of the design process together, which is Opposites United in itself," Kearns continued.

The Opposites United design philosophy takes inspiration from the contrasts found in nature and humanity and was introduced by Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design, Kia Corporation in 2021. At the center of the design philosophy is a visual identity evoking positive forces and natural energy, with contrasting combinations of sharp stylistic elements and sculptural shapes. 'Opposites United' is based on five key design principles: 'Bold for Nature', 'Joy for Reason', 'Power to Progress', 'Technology for Life', and 'Tension for Serenity'.

"Stylistically, inspiration for the wrap was derived from Keith Haring and Mr. Doodle (Sam Cox). Both artists create complex patterns expressed via simple lines," said Kearns. "We worked on reducing the Telluride's design sketches to simple lines, overlapping sketches and silhouettes to create what ultimately became the defining motif for the wrap."

Aside from the lines, color also played an important role in the camouflage design. "We tried many color combinations and gradations before landing on what you see today," said Kearns. "Ultimately, warm-to-cool color shifts starting with orange at the front and ending with purple at the rear." Orange worked well with the amber DRLs up front and its opposing color – purple – was used to contrast at the rear.

Subtle map coordinates along the lower edges of the front doors are an Easter egg. 37.9375° N, 107.8123° W place the camouflage Telluride in the SUV's namesake Colorado town.

The high-action video, shot on location in the rugged Alabama Hills in the high desert of central California, presented a stunning backdrop for the boldly wrapped 2027 Kia Telluride. With the jagged peaks of the Sierra Nevada looming in the distance, the Alabama Hills are a formation of rounded rocks and eroded hills shaped by geologic uplifting that took place 100 million years ago.

"Pictures of camouflaged development vehicles are commonplace, especially for automotive enthusiasts. And they typically depict the vehicle parked or driving on the highway," said Russell Wager, Vice President, Marketing, Kia America. "But we wanted to do something special with this pre-production Telluride. Placing it in an environment that really pushed the boundaries gave us the opportunity to show just how capable the all-new Telluride is."

The camouflage Telluride was put through its paces in the action-packed video montage tackling formidable obstacles as it journeys down the road less traveled. Steep inclines, sandy washes, water crossings, and rocky outcroppings present an extreme overlanding adventure highlighting Telluride's off-road capabilities.

2027 Kia Telluride Camouflage

