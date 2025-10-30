IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America has announced pricing for the 2026 Niro HEV, continuing its commitment to sustainable mobility solutions and innovative design. Built for drivers who want versatility and efficiency without sacrificing comfort or technology, the 2026 Niro HEV offers a purposeful driving experience with helpful connectivity, thoughtful interior materials and a functionally minded CUV format.

Pricing – MSRP (excludes $1,445 destination)i

2026 Niro HEV LX $27,090 2026 Niro HEV EX $29,890 2026 Niro HEV SX $33,090 2026 Niro HEV SX Touring $35,490

Kia Announces Pricing for 2026 Niro HEV

Powertrain and Efficiency:

All trims are powered by a 1.6-liter GDI four-cylinder engine paired with a 32kW electric motor, delivering a combined 139 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. The 2026 Niro HEV is rated at a Kia-estimated 53 MPG combinedii for LX, EX and SX trims.

Technology:

Standard features include several of Kia's suite of ADAS featuresiii, such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Blind-Spot Collision Warning. Available features include Navigation-Based Smart Cruise Controliv and Highway Driving Assistv.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* Select trims of the 2025 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

i MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

ii Not official EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

iii Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

iv When engaged, Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control is not a substitute for safe driving and cruise-control procedures. This is not an auto-pilot feature. It may not detect every object around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution

v When engaged, Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects around the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution

