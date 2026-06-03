Seltos LX FWD starting MSRP 1 $24,990

Bigger, bolder, smarter and roomier, the new Seltos delivers best-in-class passenger space 2 and class-leading max cargo room 3

Multiple powertrain options: Choice of 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine or 1.6-liter turbocharged engine

IRVINE, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced pricing for the all-new, second-generation 2027 Kia Seltos compact SUV with the MSRP for the LX FWD trim starting at just $24,990. Fully redesigned for 2027, the Seltos is larger, more capable and more refined, offering increased passenger space, enhanced utility and advanced technology wrapped in an authentic Telluride-inspired SUV design.

Kia Announces Pricing for All-New 2027 Seltos

The all-new Seltos features a longer wheelbase and wider stance, helping provide best-in-class passenger space2 and cargo versatility. Cargo room has been expanded to an estimated 64.2 cu.-ft. behind the first row and an estimated 27.8 cu.-ft. behind the second row, giving customers added flexibility. Inside, the cabin takes inspiration from Telluride cues with upgraded soft-touch materials and refined finishes.

Equipped with an array of technology designed for everyday convenience, the 2027 Seltos includes a standard 12.3-inch digital touchscreen display,4 instrument display and 5-inch climate display panel, standard Wireless Apple CarPlay5 and Android Auto6. All models include an impressive suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Technologies7. New available features such as Surround View Monitor and Blind-Spot View Monitor enhance the Seltos value and appeal.

The 2027 Seltos will be available with a choice of a 2.0-liter engine or a responsive 1.6-liter turbocharged powertrain. New for the 2027 model, bold X-Line trims are available with both the 2.0L and 1.6T engines and introduce a more rugged appearance with unique fascias, piano black fender flares, blacked-out trim and exclusive wheel designs. Available Torque Vectoring Multi-Mode AWD8 on 1.6T-equipped models and up to 8.1 inches of ground clearance on X-Line trims further enhances Seltos' adventurous capability.

Offered in LX, S, EX and X-Line trims, pricing for the all-new 2027 Kia Seltos is as follows and excludes destination charges of $1,495:

Pricing - MSRP1 (excludes $1,495 destination)

Seltos LX FWD $24,990 Seltos S FWD $26,390 Seltos LX AWD $26,690 Seltos S AWD $28,090 Seltos EX FWD $28,390 Seltos X-Line S $28,990 Seltos EX AWD $30,090 Seltos X-Line SX $32,790

Pricing for the all-new Kia Seltos HEV will be announced closer to its on-sale date later this year.

Click below for more information about the 2027 Seltos:

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2025. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert

* The 2026 and 2027 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excluding PHEV model), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling charges, taxes, title, license, options, and dealer charges. Actual prices are set by dealer and may vary.

2 Best-in-class passenger space: Comparison based on publicly available data regarding passenger volume in 2026 and 2027 Entry CUVs as of April 2026. Entry CUV class as defined by Kia segmentation.

3 Class-leading max cargo room: Comparison based on publicly available data regarding cargo room behind 1st row (w/ rear seats folded) in 2026 and 2027 Entry CUVs as of April 2026. Entry CUV class as defined by Kia segmentation.

4 Comprised of a 12.3-in. instrument display, 12.3-in. touchscreen infotainment display, and 5-in. climate display.

5 Apple CarPlay runs on smartphone cellular data service. Normal data rates apply. Apple and CarPlay are trademarks of Apple, Inc.

6 Android Auto™: Vehicle user interface is a product of Google, and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires the Android Auto app on Google Play and an Android-compatible smartphone running Android™ 5.0 Lollipop or higher. Data plan rates apply. Android Auto is a trademark of Google LLC.

7 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems are not substitutes for safe driving, and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

8 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

SOURCE Kia America