2026 Carnival recognized for spacious cabin and active safety technologies

2026 Sportage, Sportage Hybrid and EV9 all named finalists in their respective classes

IRVINE, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report awarded the 2026 Kia Carnival the "Best Minivan for Families" in its "Best Cars for Families" annual awards program. This win marks the seventh year in a row that at least one Kia vehicle has earned this honor.

Kia Carnival Wins U.S. News & World Report 2026 “Best Cars for Families” Award

"This award underscore Kia's commitment to designing, engineering and manufacturing high-quality vehicles that serve the diverse needs of today's families," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "We are honored that a Kia vehicle has earned this recognition for the seventh consecutive year, which is a testament to our continued pursuit of excellence."

Aside from the win, the 2026 Sportage was a finalist for "Best Compact SUV for Families," the Sportage Hybrid for "Best Compact Hybrid SUV for Families," and the EV9 for "Best Midsize Electric SUV for Families."

Amongst a competitive field, U.S. News & World Report editors selected the Carnival as a winner after testing over 100 vehicles across 14 vehicle classes. Winning cars, SUVs and minivans are determined by those with the highest composite score evaluating the vehicles U.S. News Best Car Rankings, safety and reliability ratings, seating and cargo volume, and the availability of family-friendly features.

"The Best Cars for Families awards highlight the vehicles that offer the best blend of safety, reliability, roominess and family-friendly features," said Zach Doell, vehicle testing editor at U.S. News. "The Carnival clinched the win on the strength of its versatility, roominess and breadth of features."

The 2026 Carnival continues to offer customers a unique blend of innovative technology and world-class design. Equipped with select advanced driver assistance features and a spacious interior for premium comfort, the Carnival is a compelling choice for families on the move.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2025. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

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* Select trims of the all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia America