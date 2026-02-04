KIA EV9 TAKES KELLEY BLUE BOOK BEST BUY AWARD FOR "BEST 3-ROW ELECTRIC VEHICLE" FOR THIRD YEAR RUNNING

2026 Kia EV9 named "Best 3-Row Electric Vehicle" for value, range, design and technology

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, the Kia EV9 is once again the "Best 3-Row Electric Vehicle" according to the experts at Kelley Blue Book. In making their decision, the editors highlighted EV9's compelling combination of price, power, range, design and available technology.

"That the EV9 has been named the "Best 3-Row Electric Vehicle" for the third straight year by Kelley Blue Book is an honor and validates that our engineering, design and technology check all the boxes for automotive industry experts," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "But with seating for up to seven passengers, fast charging capability and room for your gear, the EV9 continues to exceed our customers expectations as well."

The Best Buy Awards is a comprehensive recognition program that spotlights the standout cars, trucks and SUVs Kelley Blue Book recommends to new-car shoppers across a variety of segments. Now in its 12th year, the program continues to adapt to the dynamic automotive landscape with evolving categories that reflect advances in technology, safety and efficiency, providing buyers with expert advice on the best car for their needs.

"The Kia EV9 is a spacious midsize SUV with more than 300 miles of range. It's a true family hauler that also happens to be fully electric," said Brian Moody, executive editor at Kelley Blue Book.

About Kelley Blue Book's Best Buy Awards

Now in its 12th year, the Best Buy Awards recognize the top new vehicles across key segments based on a full year of expert testing and comprehensive data analysis—including pricing, transaction trends, 5–Year Cost to Own, consumer reviews, and sales insights.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert

* Select trims of the all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

