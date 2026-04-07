Kia Sportage Hybrid recognized for third consecutive year

IRVINE, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid has been recognized in Cars.com's 2026 Best Value New Cars awards, earning the top spot in the Compact SUV category. This latest recognition marks the third consecutive year the Sportage Hybrid has been named to Cars.com's list, underscoring its continued focus on value, efficiency, and everyday usability.

Kia Sportage Hybrid Named in Cars.com’s 2026 Best Value New Cars

"Kia remains committed to offering vehicles that deliver everything customers want, and more than they expect. In the Sportage Hybrid, this is accomplished with the right balance of power, efficiency, technology, and overall value," said Eric Watson, vice president of sales, Kia America. "The Sportage Hybrid continues to resonate with customers because it offers a well-rounded package and a strong design that meets the needs of today's compact SUV buyers."

Cars.com's Best Value New Cars awards highlight new vehicles that deliver strong value based on the publication's efficiency cost rating, which is calculated by dividing the EPA's combined fuel economy rating by the vehicle's base price, including MSRP and destination charge. The 2026 Sportage Hybrid led its segment by offering a competitive combination of fuel efficiency and starting price.

"The Cars.com 2026 Best Value New Cars award recognizes the Kia Sportage Hybrid S as the Best Value Compact SUV because it pairs impressive fuel economy and useful, in-demand features with a price that is class competitive," said Jenni Newman, editor-in-chief of Cars.com. "Kia continues to prove that for today's car buyers, value means more than affordability alone; it's about delivering capability, efficiency and everyday usability in one package."

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug–in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

*Select trims of the all–electric EV6 and EV9 all–electric three–row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

ABOUT CARS.COM®

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) is a trusted audience-powered and data-driven technology platform that simplifies buying and selling cars. The flagship Cars.com marketplace connects millions of consumers to dealerships across the U.S., powering the car buying experience with artificial intelligence ("AI") shopping tools and comprehensive vehicle reviews and content. Our interconnected ecosystem of products enables dealers and OEMs to sell more cars by efficiently leveraging our marketplace, dealer websites, trade and appraisal tools, and proprietary in-market media solutions.

SOURCE Kia America