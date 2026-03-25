A bold new design announces the 2nd generation Kia Seltos

Opposites United design philosophy blends the contrasts found in nature and humanity and applies them to Kia's versatile CUV

Teaser images hint at a strong presence, with sharp angles that connect it visually to the new, second-generation Telluride.

IRVINE, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Built for getting the most out of your daily commute or weekend adventure, Kia reveals the first teaser images of the all-new 2027 Seltos SUV ahead of the 2026 New York International Auto Show. On April 1, Kia America will introduce the second-generation Seltos, raising the bar for the compact CUV market.

Kia Teases All-New 2027 Seltos Ahead of New York Auto Show

The second-generation Seltos will be the latest vehicle to embody Kia's "Opposites United" design philosophy, which seeks to highlight the intersection and tension between nature and humanity. The image hints at a bold, squared-off vehicle that conveys strength through its presence. It boasts pronounced, distinctive LED Daytime Running Lights, accenting the broad hood. Combined with the tall, upright design, the Seltos creates distinctively versatile proportions for the class. The bold angles and clean lines, combined with the flush door handles, result in a dramatic presence.

Full details of the all-new 2027 Kia Seltos will be announced during the Kia press conference at the New York International Auto Show, which is scheduled for April 1 at 9:25 am Eastern time. A livestream will be available to view at www.kia.com and Kia America's social channels: X/Kia and YouTube

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2025. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

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* Select trims of the all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia America