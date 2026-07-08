Kinetics, a Karpowership Initiative, Begins Construction of Its First High-Capacity FSRU

LONDON, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinetics has reached a major milestone in the expansion of its floating LNG infrastructure portfolio with the start of construction of LNGT Karadeniz, its first high-capacity Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU). Officially launched with a steel-cutting ceremony at Seatrium's Tuas Boulevard Yard in Singapore, the vessel will deliver up to 600 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of regasification capacity, marking a significant step in Kinetics' strategy to expand flexible LNG infrastructure worldwide.

Kinetics' Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU).

Designed with low, medium and high-pressure send-out systems, LNGT Karadeniz will enable Kinetics to serve a broader range of LNG import projects and downstream gas networks. The project represents a significant expansion of the company's capabilities, allowing Kinetics to deliver larger, more versatile LNG import solutions while strengthening its ability to provide fast, flexible and reliable energy infrastructure to countries seeking to enhance energy security and diversify their energy mix.

The vessel forms part of Kinetics' long-term strategy to expand its fleet of floating LNG assets in response to growing global demand for flexible gas infrastructure. Combining advanced regasification technology with integrated marine and terminal systems, LNGT Karadeniz will provide a complete floating LNG receiving solution capable of rapid deployment and efficient operation.

As the first in a planned series of next-generation FSRUs, LNGT Karadeniz will further strengthen Kinetics' floating LNG portfolio. The vessel will incorporate a high-capacity regasification module, spread mooring system, LNG transfer and cargo handling systems, utilities, electrical distribution, and advanced automation and control technologies, creating a fully integrated floating terminal designed to meet the highest operational and safety standards.

"LNGT Karadeniz is an important milestone in the growth of Kinetics and our long-term vision for floating LNG infrastructure," said Mehmet Katmer, General Manager of Kinetics. "By expanding our fleet with next-generation FSRUs, we are strengthening our ability to help countries enhance energy security while supporting the transition to lower-carbon energy systems. This project significantly expands our capability to deliver larger and more versatile LNG import solutions to customers around the world. We are pleased to continue our partnership with Seatrium, a trusted partner with whom we have successfully delivered numerous projects."

Established as a Karpowership initiative, Kinetics is focused on developing next-generation floating energy infrastructure that complements the group's integrated energy offering. The addition of LNGT Karadeniz marks another important milestone in the company's long-term growth strategy, strengthening its global fleet of floating LNG assets and expanding its ability to support countries in improving energy resilience and enabling a lower-carbon energy future.

About Kinetics

Kinetics, a Karpowership initiative, develops, builds, owns and operates floating LNG infrastructure and next-generation energy solutions together with a growing renewable portfolio. Its portfolio includes Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs), Floating Storage Units (FSUs), Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), and other flexible energy platforms designed to help utilities, governments, and industrial customers accelerate access to secure, reliable, and cleaner energy infrastructure. By combining engineering expertise with rapid deployment capabilities, Kinetics delivers innovative solutions that support energy security and the global energy transition.

www.kineticsenergies.com.

About Karpowership

Karpowership is a global energy company with more than 25 years of experience delivering fast, flexible, and reliable power solutions. As the owner and operator of the world's only Powership fleet, the company provides over 8,000 MW of capacity through 45 Powerships, supported by land-based and renewable assets. Karpowership also manages the full LNG value chain with 11 LNG vessels, covering procurement, storage, regasification, and offshore transfer.

www.karpowership.com.

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SOURCE Kinetics