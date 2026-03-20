KuCoin Reveals Tomorrowland Limited-Edition KuCard Ahead of Tomorrowland Winter

Festival-inspired Visa card design debuts at Tomorrowland Winter, with an early-access waitlist available at the KuCoin Base Point

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced the Tomorrowland Limited-Edition KuCard, a special collaborative virtual payment card created under KuCoin's partnership with Tomorrowland. The limited-edition Visa card introduces a festival-inspired design that reflects Tomorrowland's immersive visual universe and will be revealed during Tomorrowland Winter 2026 in Alpe d'Huez, France.

The Tomorrowland Limited-Edition KuCard integrates KuCoin's digital payment ecosystem with visual elements inspired by Tomorrowland's signature artistic themes. The card design features luminous green particle motifs that echo the festival's aesthetics of light, motion, and futuristic storytelling.

Soon to be issued on the Visa network, KuCard is designed to enable crypto-backed payments across millions of merchants where Visa is accepted once available. The limited-edition Tomorrowland virtual card will be released at a later stage and in limited quantities.

BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, said:

"Tomorrowland brings together a global community around creativity, music, and shared experiences. Introducing the Tomorrowland Limited-Edition KuCard in this environment reflects how digital finance can connect with culture in meaningful ways. Through this collaboration, we hope to explore how crypto-enabled payments can gradually integrate into everyday experiences, while giving early supporters of the KuCard ecosystem an opportunity to engage with the concept at an early stage."

The Tomorrowland Limited-Edition KuCard will be presented on-site during Tomorrowland Winter 2026, which takes place from March 21–28 in Alpe d'Huez and welcomes a global audience of electronic music fans, with around 24,000 visitors attending each day.

Festivalgoers will be able to visit the KuCoin Base Point in the Main Festival Area to view the card design and sign up for the early-access waitlist. Participants who join the waitlist will receive updates and priority access ahead of the card's public availability. The on-site activation forms part of KuCoin's broader festival presence themed "Guided into the Future," connecting digital technology, culture, and future payment experiences within the Tomorrowland environment.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform trusted by over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. The platform delivers innovative digital-asset services, offering access to 1,000+ listed tokens, spot and futures trading, institutional wealth management, and a Web3 wallet.

Recognized by Forbes and Hurun, KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications, underscoring its commitment to top-tier security. KuCoin continues expanding its regulated footprint under CEO BC Wong, building a reliable and trusted digital-asset ecosystem.

Learn more: www.kucoin.com

SOURCE KuCoin