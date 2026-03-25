KuCoin Showcases KuCard at Tomorrowland Winter, Reflecting Growing Interest in Simpler Crypto Access

The activation highlights KuCoin's broader vision of connecting digital finance, culture, and everyday user experiences through more intuitive entry points.

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, showcased the Tomorrowland Limited-Edition KuCard at Tomorrowland Winter 2026, highlighting its vision of bringing crypto closer to everyday life through more intuitive, culture-led experiences. Presented under KuCoin's global partnership with Tomorrowland, the activation reflected a shared effort to make digital payment experiences more accessible, visible, and relevant to a new generation of users.

The Tomorrowland Limited-Edition KuCard, soon to be issued on the Visa network, is a virtual card designed to enable crypto-backed payments across millions of merchants where Visa is accepted, once available. Its presentation at Tomorrowland Winter reflects KuCoin's broader ambition to explore how crypto-enabled payments can connect more naturally with real-world usage and everyday consumer experiences. As part of the activation, the waitlist is currently open exclusively to Tomorrowland Winter festivalgoers, who can sign up offline at the event for early access. Those who join the waitlist will also have a chance to win an experience for two at Tomorrowland Belgium — where the next chapter of the journey begins.

At the KuCoin Base Point, festivalgoers explored the card design, scanned QR codes to join the early-access waitlist, and engaged with the broader KuCoin Hub experience. These touchpoints gave attendees a more direct and approachable way to discover the product, while signaling growing interest in simpler entry points into the KuCoin ecosystem.

The activation formed part of KuCoin's broader "Guided into the Future" presence at Tomorrowland Winter, where music, visual storytelling, and interactive brand experiences came together to express a more open vision for crypto adoption. By bringing KuCard into a live cultural setting, KuCoin continues to explore how crypto-enabled payments can connect more naturally with real-world usage and everyday consumer experiences.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform trusted by over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. The platform delivers innovative digital-asset services, offering access to 1,000+ listed tokens, spot and futures trading, institutional wealth management, and a Web3 wallet.

Recognized by Forbes and Hurun, KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications, underscoring its commitment to top-tier security. KuCoin continues expanding its regulated footprint under CEO BC Wong, building a reliable and trusted digital-asset ecosystem.

Learn more: www.kucoin.com

SOURCE KuCoin