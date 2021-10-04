Kumail Nanjiani Stars In New Lexus, Marvel Studios' 'Eternals' Spot

Marvel Studios' "Eternals" centers on an exciting new team of super heroes who have lived on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of "Avengers: Endgame," an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, the Deviants. The film is directed by Chloé Zhao, who made Oscar history as the first woman of color to win the Academy Award for best director. In addition to Kumail Nanjiani, the film stars Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee and Kit Harrington. Marvel Studios' "Eternals" hits U.S. theaters on November 5, 2021.

"There's a natural synergy between Marvel Studios and Lexus. We both go all-in to deliver amazing experiences," said Vinay Shahani, Lexus vice president of marketing. "We're incredibly excited to team up with Marvel Studios' 'Eternals' to showcase our very own superhero, the first-ever V8 IS 500, which ushers in a new Lexus F SPORT Performance Line."

"We're thrilled to partner with Lexus to give viewers an early look at one of our new heroes, Kumail Nanjiani's Kingo, in action. Lexus' creative campaign is appropriately epic, delivering the same combination of action, spectacle and humor our fans will see in the film," said Mindy Hamilton, SVP, Global Partnership Marketing at Marvel Studios.

"Parking Spot" was helmed by directing duo Anthony and Joe Russo. The brothers have directed four Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, including one of the highest-grossing films of all time, Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame." Viewers who pay close attention to "Parking Spot" will notice a few Marvel Cinematic Universe Easter eggs. In order to achieve the level of VFX viewers expect from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Lexus enlisted the Oscar-winning visual effects company Framestore.

The spot also features the new voice of Lexus, actor Gaius Charles. The fresh new voice of Lexus for general market advertising marks the latest chapter in the Lexus brand evolution.

"Parking Spot" will headline the high-profile marketing campaign, set to appear in a wide range of media placements, from special events to Lexus dealerships. A 30-second version of the spot will air on cable and in cable sports, as well as during college football, NHL and soccer. In addition to broadcast, the campaign includes advanced TV, digital and social. The Lexus LS 500 flagship sedan and the all-new NX luxury crossover will make appearances in the film.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 243 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and one F performance model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

About Marvel Studios' "Eternals"

Marvel Studios' "Eternals" follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

The outstanding ensemble cast includes Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena.

Chloé Zhao directs the film, and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers. The screen story is by Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo, and the screenplay is by Chloé Zhao and Chloé Zhao & Patrick Burleigh and Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo. Marvel Studios' "Eternals" opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 5, 2021.

