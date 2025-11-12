Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano Commit $6 Million to Boost Access to Real-World Learning and Community Impact at Cardozo

Transformational gift will result in the creation of a new, state-of-the-art facility, which will be named the Kwanza Jones and José E. Feliciano Program for Clinical Education.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerhouse philanthropists, investors, and change makers, Kwanza Jones, Cardozo Class of 1999, and José E. Feliciano, commit $6 million to the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University. The philanthropic investment will support a major renovation and expansion of the law school's clinical education program and facilities. This gift will ensure students gain hands-on experience that extends far beyond theory while strengthening the school's service to New York City communities.

The transformative gift will create a new, state-of-the-art facility, which will be named the Kwanza Jones and José E. Feliciano Program for Clinical Education. The new spaces will include modern offices for faculty and staff, collaborative work areas, and dignified meeting rooms for clients. These upgrades will ensure that Cardozo's students and faculty have the resources to continue their vital pro bono legal work.

This commitment builds on Jones' and Feliciano's close ties with Cardozo in recent years. In 2024, Jones was honored at the 14th Annual BALLSA (Black, Asian & Latino Law Students Association) Alumni Celebration for her leadership and commitment to equity. That event raised a record $60,000, funding four scholarships for students who have overcome hardship and contributed to the diversity of the student body. Later that year, she performed a moving rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine" at the school's Kukin Center for Conflict Resolution's Peace Gala in tribute to Professor Lela Love, founder of Cardozo's Kukin Center for Conflict Resolution, and one of Jones' mentors during her time at the law school.

Jones' and Feliciano's consistent engagement underscores not only their dedication to Cardozo's mission but also their investment in its students and community.

"Our goal is to boost humans and elevate humanity," said Jones and Feliciano. This is an investment in that mission, creating a powerful multiplier effect where students gain essential skills and communities receive the legal support they need.

Jones, who earned her Juris Doctor degree from Cardozo in 1999 and participated in the Mediation Clinic during her time as a student, emphasized how her own experience underscored the value of applied learning. "The clinic programs at Cardozo provided me with hands-on, real-world practice that helped me sharpen my skills in problem-solving, mediating conflict, and advocating for justice," she said. "It has had a lasting influence on my work and life. I'm proud to give back to a law school that supports my vision for a better future."

The ripple effect of this impact investment extends well beyond the Cardozo campus. By expanding opportunities for students to engage in meaningful clinical work, the law school strengthens its ability to provide pro bono legal services to those most in need, protecting rights and reaffirming humanity.

"This is a transformative gift that will touch the lives of our students for generations," said Melanie Leslie '91, Dean of Cardozo School of Law. "Kwanza is a tribute to the spirit of Cardozo. Throughout her career, she has challenged herself and others to create opportunities and inspire change. She and José share a vision for access to justice and educational equity. We are deeply grateful for their support."

Through their Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano Initiative, the couple continues to advance their mission of boosting humanity by focusing on education, entrepreneurship, equity, and empowerment. Their $6 million commitment to Cardozo is both a continuation of their philanthropic legacy and a powerful extension of their mission—one that strengthens institutions, uplifts communities, and builds a better future.

About Kwanza Jones And José E. Feliciano

Kwanza Jones and José E. Feliciano are life and business partners. In 2014, they founded the Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano Initiative, a private family office dedicated to creating meaningful impact through strategic investments and transformative philanthropy. Guided by a commitment to purpose-driven initiatives, they invest in and partner with nonprofits and for-profits with a key focus on four pillars: education, entrepreneurship, equity, and empowerment. Believing that access to capital drives inclusive opportunity, Jones and Feliciano have personally committed over $250 million to these efforts.

Kwanza Jones is a nine-time Billboard-charting artist, investor, and speaker whose leadership has extended across nonprofits and corporate boards, including The Apollo Theater, Susan G. Komen, UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center, and Bennett College. She brings energy and creativity to every stage she steps onto—whether public or private.

José E. Feliciano is Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Clearlake Capital. He is on the board of directors of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Stanford Board of Trustees, the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Latino, J. Paul Getty Trust, and LA28, the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, reflecting his commitment to education and cultural advancement.

