LA Auto Show® 2021 Opens Registration For Its Global Media And Industry Gathering--Automobility LA®

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers of the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) announced today that registration for its media and industry days, is now open. The two-day event is set to host the most diverse range of brands and vehicle debuts of any auto show in North America this year. Scheduled for November 17–18 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, LA Auto Show's annual B2B gathering (AutoMobility LA®) will focus on showcasing industry innovation and growth, with electrification as its central pillar.

Held in the top zero-emission vehicle and car-buying market in the nation (JD Power, May 2021), AutoMobility LA is the preeminent destination for auto and tech companies, influencers, and policymakers to convene, witness, and discuss the latest in transportation innovation. Qualified professionals interested in attending 2021 AutoMobility LA are invited to register for passes at automobilityla.com/register .

"A thrilling lineup of new and legacy automakers are already confirmed to make global debuts and showcase their latest in personal transportation," said Lisa Kaz, owner of the LA Auto Show. Additional announcements regarding 2021 AutoMobility LA vehicle unveilings and programming will be released in the coming weeks and months.

Following AutoMobility LA, the 2021 LA Auto Show will open its doors to the public from November 19–28. For additional information or to book accommodations with the show's official hotel provider, please visit: AutoMobilityLA.com .

AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show will be operated in full accordance with all safety protocols required by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. For the latest information and guidelines as the show approaches, visit AutoMobiiltyLA.com or LAAutoShow.com.

