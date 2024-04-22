LABCONNECT ACQUIRES SCIENTIFIC CONSULTANCY A4P

Expanding FSP Solutions and Scientific Consulting Services supporting clients to achieve clinical research trial objectives faster.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LabConnect has announced the acquisition of A4P Consulting Ltd (A4P), a scientific consultancy company, specializing in bioanalytical and biosample project management, biomarker strategy and logistics solutions in support of pre-clinical and clinical trials. The combined international team brings an unparalleled breadth and depth of technical and scientific expertise to help clients successfully achieve pre-clinical and clinical trial objectives sooner.

A4P is headquartered in Discovery Park, Sandwich, Kent, UK, with a wholly-owned subsidiary in Appenzell, Switzerland. With core expertise in regulated bioanalysis and genomics, biomarker strategy, personalized healthcare, biosample operations and bespoke logistics solutions, A4P serves a wide variety of clients across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

"A4P was founded over 12 years ago by four individuals from the pharma industry with a vision of how Bioanalytical and Logistical consultancy could be transformed," said Ian James, PhD., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of A4P. "Bringing together our unique company model with LabConnect unlocks exciting opportunities to broaden the geographies we operate in and enhance our service offerings for our customers. I am excited for the future for both our customers and our valued staff."

Partnering with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and foundations/non-governmental organizations (NGOs), LabConnect provides innovative Central Laboratory Services and scientific Functional Service Provider (FSP) Solutions for clinical trials of all sizes and complexity across the globe. As the requirements for clinical trials and the drug development process have become more complex, LabConnect meets these requirements by offering researchers scientific and technical expertise for all laboratory-related needs, advising on strategies for lab data collection and providing end-to-end analytical and logistical solutions tailored to each trial.

This acquisition further solidifies LabConnect's industry leading position as a provider of global central laboratory services and scientific-focused FSP Solutions.

"With our complementary experience, expertise, and nimble working model, our clients have unprecedented access to leading edge scientific solutions to support their pre-clinical and clinical research," said Dawn Sherman, Chief Executive Officer of LabConnect. "By joining forces with A4P, we further our mission to create healthier communities and improve patient lives by accelerating the development of medicines."

LabConnect was advised by BroadOak Capital Partners and DLA Piper on the transaction. Advisors for A4P were Achelous Partners, Bishop and Sewell, Kreston Reeves, and Higson & Co.

About A4P

A4P offers scientific project management solutions and consultancy for bioanalytical and biomarker support within pre-clinical and clinical programs, and scientific logistics. The bioanalytical project management team has expertise in working with organizations from start-up to established global entities. A4P offers a solution to ensure on-time, in-budget and in-compliance delivery of programs. A4P logistical team provides fully customized, managed support for customers. A4P provides outstanding service with a single proactive point of contact for management of all logistical requirements. Visit us at A4PBio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About LabConnect

LabConnect improves lives by partnering with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and foundations/non-governmental organizations (NGOs), to accelerate the development of new medicines around the world. LabConnect delivers a unique combination of support services through Central Laboratory Services and Functional Service Provider (FSP) Solutions that are tailor-made, timely and flexible to meet the evolving study demands of traditional to increasingly complex clinical trials. Visit us at LabConnect.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE LabConnect