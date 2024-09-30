LABCONNECT APPOINTS WESLEY P. WHEELER AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND DIRECTOR

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LabConnect, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Wesley P. Wheeler to serve as its Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors. Wes brings over two decades of leadership experience and a proven track record of delivering growth and operational excellence across multiple high-profile companies within the pharmaceutical services industry.

With a wealth of expertise, having served as CEO/President of five different companies, Wes is well-equipped to lead LabConnect through its next phase of growth and international expansion. His appointment signals a strategic move as the company continues its upward trajectory in delivering innovative central lab services to a global clientele.

"Wes's deep industry knowledge and experience make him the perfect fit for LabConnect," said Tim Johnson, LabConnect's Chairman and Partner at BroadOak Capital. "We are thrilled to welcome him to the team and confident that he will lead the company to even greater achievements."

Before joining LabConnect, Wes served as President of UPS Healthcare, overseeing a $10 billion business unit, after his role as CEO of Marken where he built the industry's leading global logistics company. Mr. Wheeler previously served as President of Valeant Pharmaceuticals (now Bausch Health), CEO of Patheon (now part of ThermoFisher), and Divisional CEO of DSM Pharmaceuticals. His early career includes more than a decade in leadership roles at GlaxoSmithKline, most recently as Senior Vice President of Global Manufacturing & Supply.

Wes also serves on several boards, including Chairman of BioTouch and Board Director at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Evotec, Envirotainer and Argenta.

"I have worked with LabConnect for many years and am excited to join the company at this pivotal time," said Wheeler. "The company's unique service offerings and business model position it perfectly to meet the evolving needs of the industry. I look forward to working with our team and partners to accelerate LabConnect's growth both domestically and internationally."

