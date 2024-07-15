LONDON, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, proudly announces that Lady Alice Manners attended the Wimbledon Championships Semi-Finals dressed in LILYSILK apparel. This appearance epitomizes the brand's elegance and style at one of the world's most prestigious tennis events.

Lady Alice Dazzles in LILYSILK Attire at Wimbledon Championships

Lady Alice Manners, an English columnist, fashion model, and socialite, attended the event in a striking ensemble from LILYSILK's Spring 2024 Collection. Her outfit featured the Natural White Nautical Collar Shirt and Midnight Blue Dubrovnik Button Front Wide Leg Silk Trousers, showcasing the luxurious quality and timeless elegance of LILYSILK's offerings.

On Instagram, Lady Alice shared her experience, posting: "Always a good idea and even better when wearing @lilysilk look. For me, comfort is at the forefront of looking stylish and @lilysilk combines comfort and style perfectly."

Highlights of the items:

Natural White Shirt - Nautical Collar Shirt : This sailor-styled blouse, with its semi-fixed collar and navy blue stripe detailing, is a versatile piece perfect for casual and formal events. It is a hot-selling item from the Spring 2024 Collection.

: This sailor-styled blouse, with its semi-fixed collar and navy blue stripe detailing, is a versatile piece perfect for casual and formal events. It is a hot-selling item from the Spring 2024 Collection. Midnight Blue Trousers - Dubrovnik Button Front Wide Leg Silk Trousers: Crafted from luxurious 30 momme silk crêpe de chine, these trousers feature a high-waisted design, wide legs, and delicate gold buttons. They offer a blend of sophistication and functionality, making them suitable for various occasions.

"We are thrilled and honored to see Lady Alice attend the Wimbledon Championships dressed in LILYSILK apparel," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "Her choice to wear our brand at such a prestigious event underscores the elegance and sophistication that LILYSILK represents. This moment highlights our commitment to inspiring a better, more sustainable lifestyle through our luxurious, high-quality silk garments. We look forward to continuing to provide extraordinary clothing that enhances every moment."

About LILYSILK

LILYSILK is one of the world's leading silk brands with a mission to inspire people to live a better life and more sustainable lifestyle. Our care for one another and the planet is what drives us. We want to bring you ultimate comfort in every passing moment, every day and forevermore. It is our goal to make you live spectacularly and make the planet a better place.

