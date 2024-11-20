LAFW by N4XT Experiences Returned for its Third Season with Exclusive Pop-Ups, Panels, Presentations and Shows at W Hollywood

The third season featured a diverse array of designers including Ed Hardy, Sergio Hudson, Theophilio, BruceGlen, Private Policy, R!O, The Blonds, Tribute Brand, and more. Beyond the runway and parties, the event also offered a series of exclusive pop-up activations and compelling panel discussions led by pioneers from the worlds of fashion, design, social media, and sustainability.

To further elevate the experience, LAFW additionally showcased captivating exhibits from Head of State, Otis College of Art and Design, and Julien's Auction. The installation from Julien's Auctions featured collections of Hollywood Legends Bob Mackie, Olivia Newton-John, and more. The Creator's Lounge and Marketplace, on the other hand, presented an exclusive, shoppable space where creators and trendsetters alike could connect, explore, and discover the latest fashion and lifestyle trends. Participating brands included:

424, AGCF, Amoeba Music, BruceGlen, Chuks Collins, Fenty Beauty, Head of State, Houghton, Lost Daze, MAC Cosmetics, Maisie Wilen, Marrisa Wilson, Pascal Design x Dess Dior, Poppi, PRISCAVera, R!O, Sami Miro Vintage, Snapchat, Theophilio, and Unity Service.

Among the highlights was Snapchat's immersive AR experience which included a bespoke LAFW Lens and a series of interactive Lenses that celebrated select presenting designers.

Theophilio Lens introduced the bold, graphic designs of the New York -based label with an interactive graffiti experience. By waving your hand, guests activated a virtual spray paint can that unveiled a vibrant, colorful inverse filter.

introduced the bold, graphic designs of the -based label with an interactive graffiti experience. By waving your hand, guests activated a virtual spray paint can that unveiled a vibrant, colorful inverse filter. Sergio Hudson Lens was framed with lively bouquets of dark red roses, showcasing the elegance and poise of The Sergio Hudson Woman. By tapping the left-side icon, guests can try-on a bowtie, completing your sophisticated look.

Additional partners integral to the success of the third season include invaluable support from media partners Los Angeles Times and Highsnobiety, as well as returning partners Nailing Hollywood, NY Makeup Academy, and Academy of Hair Dressing. Entertainment partners Rasa and Cirque du Soleil also played a pivotal role, alongside creative collaborators MAC Cosmetics, Fenty Beauty, Poppi, and Amoeba Music to round out the overall experience.

Explore the featured events and imagery below. For more information, visit www.lafw.net and follow @lafw.

ALL EVENT IMAGERY

ALL VIDEO RECAPS

Credit: Murdock Studios

RUNWAY/PRESENTATIONS

- November 13th, 2024 -

Tribute Brand Presentation

Blue Jacket Fashion Show

R!O Show

- November 14th, 2024 -

BruceGlen Show Featuring a Special Performance by Cirque due Soleil's KOOZA

Private Policy Show

Ed Hardy Show

- November 15th, 2024 -

Sergio Hudson Collection Event presented by Woodford Reserve

Theophilio Show

EXHIBITIONS/PANELS

- November 13th, 2024 -

Head of State Exhibition

Otis College of Art and Design Exhibition

Bob Mackie's Archive with Julien's Auction Installation

N4XT Chats: Creator 360 Influencer Academy

- November 14th, 2024 -

Head of State Exhibition

Otis College of Art and Design Exhibition

Bob Mackie's Archive with Julien's Auction Installation

N4XT Chats: The Next Era of Beauty - The Intersection of Commerce, Content + Connection

- November 15th, 2024 -

Head of State Exhibition

Otis College of Art and Design Exhibition

Bob Mackie's Archive with Julien's Auction Installation

Nike Sport x Style x Culture Panel

N4XT Chats: "The Times of Bill Cunningham" Film Screening + "The Battle of Versailles" Book Signing

PARTIES/DINNERS/CELEBRATIONS

- Opening Night // November 12th, 2024 -

Alexandra Gucci Zarini // AGCF Cocktail + Auction

424 x Don Julio Mixer

- November 13th, 2024 -

PRISCAVera Cocktail Party

R!O x Galore Party

- November 14th, 2024 -

BruceGlen Brunch presented by Rabbit Hole

Ed Hardy Party

TOMBOGO Party

- November 15th, 2024 -

House of Aama x Amoeba Music Mixer

Kim Shui Private Dinner

Theophilio Party

The Blonds x Rasa Party featuring a Special Performance by Bodine

CREATOR'S LOUNGE + MARKETPLACE

- Opened Daily 10am to 7pm // November 13th to 15th, 2024 -

424, AGCF, Amoeba Music, BruceGlen, Chuks Collins, Fenty Beauty, Head of State, Houghton, Lost Daze, MAC Cosmetics, Maisie Wilen, Marrisa Wilson, Pascal Design x Dess Dior, Poppi, PRISCAVera, R!O, Sami Miro Vintage, Snapchat, Theophilio, and Unity Service

ALL EVENT IMAGERY

ALL VIDEO RECAPS

Credit: Murdock Studios

LAFW Partners:

Media Partners: Los Angeles Times, Highsnobiety

Title Partners: W Hollywood, Stella Jets

Premier Partners: Nike, Citi, Snapchat, Gaia, NY Makeup Academy, Academy of Hair Dressing

Entertainment Partners: Cirque du Soleil, Rasa

Creative Collaborators: Fenty Beauty, MAC Cosmetics, Poppi, Nailing Hollywood

About N4XT Experiences:

N4XT Experiences is a live-event company and the owner of LA Fashion Week, Los Angeles' signature fashion event. N4XT Experiences has transformed LA Fashion Week into a platform for distinctive physical and digital immersive experiences under the reimagined LAFW brand and, in addition, will shortly be launching BEAUTYDAYS, a globally-touring festival celebrating beauty, health and wellness. N4XT Experiences is dedicated to championing innovation, technology, sustainability, and inclusion within the fashion and beauty industries.

Follow them on:

INSTAGRAM: @lafw

TWITTER: @lafw

FACEBOOK: @lafw

TIK TOK: @lafwofficial

SNAPCHAT: @lafwofficial

YOUTUBE: @lafashionweek

SOURCE N4XT EXPERIENCES