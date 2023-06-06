LambdaTest introduces an AI-powered Test Failure Analysis feature in its smart test orchestration platform HyperExecute

News provided by

LambdaTest

06 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET

With this feature, customers can ensure higher-quality software development, reduced time-to-market, and enhanced customer satisfaction

NOIDA, India and SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LambdaTest, an intelligent and unified enterprise test execution cloud platform, has introduced an AI-powered test failure analysis feature in HyperExecute, its blazing-fast, smart test execution and orchestration platform. This path-breaking new feature will enable digital businesses to streamline their troubleshooting and remediation process for test case failures in a single click.

With the new feature, HyperExecute users will no longer have to do the time-consuming and cumbersome manual test log analysis. The platform will categorize errors, enabling swift identification of failure types, thereby saving time and increasing developer feedback velocity.

After identifying the failure type, LambdaTest will offer a structured approach to address it through precise corrective measures or recommended remedies. This targeted approach empowers users to do a quicker resolution of failure by eliminating unnecessary manual steps and instead optimizing for efficiency.

"With the introduction of AI-powered test failure analysis, we are significantly reducing the time required for root cause analysis (RCA). Our overall aim is to enhance the productivity of testing teams by elevating the efficiency and effectiveness of the QA process. With this feature, development teams can now concentrate their efforts on implementing accurate solutions. This is a fundamental shift from a blunt test execution platform to an AI-powered test orchestration co-pilot that assists developer and QA teams in every stage of quality validation. The resulting reduction in turnaround time facilitates faster bug fixes, higher-quality software development, reduced time-to-market, and enhanced end-customer satisfaction," said Mayank Bhola, Co-founder and Head of Product, LambdaTest.

Also, LambdaTest has added new features to its test intelligence analytics platform to enable users to have enhanced control over Selenium command logs. Key features include quick issue identification, response statuses over time, endpoint usage analysis, and bug fixes prioritization.

For more details, visit: https://www.lambdatest.com/test-intelligence/failure-analysis

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an AI-powered unified enterprise test execution cloud platform that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through faster test execution, ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

  • Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.
  • HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit, https://www.lambdatest.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1721228/Lambda_Test_Logo.jpg

SOURCE LambdaTest

