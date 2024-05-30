LANZAJET NAMED TO TIME100 MOST INFLUENTIAL COMPANIES

CHICAGO, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LanzaJet, a leading sustainable fuels technology company and sustainable fuels producer, was today named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list. The fourth-annual list highlights companies making an extraordinary impact around the world.

"LanzaJet's inclusion in the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list is a testament to the dedication and ingenuity of our entire team to enable a transition to a net-zero future," said Jimmy Samartzis, Chief Executive Officer of LanzaJet. "This recognition affirms our commitment to building a new fuels industry for aviation through leading-edge technology and the production of low-carbon, sustainable fuels. As we celebrate this honor, we reflect on our journey, the partnerships key to our success, and the continued belief that our work is creating a more sustainable future for generations to come."

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across sectors, and polled its global network of contributors and correspondents, as well as outside experts. Then TIME editors evaluated each on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse group of 100 businesses helping chart an essential path forward. See the full list here: time.com/100companies.

LanzaJet's proprietary ethanol-to-Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) technology is poised to enable the aviation industry to meet its net zero targets by 2050. The company is now engaged in more than 25 countries and on five continents, and in January opened the world's first ethanol-to-SAF plant in Soperton, Georgia, USA.

Recently announced investors include Microsoft's Climate Innovation Fund, Southwest Airlines, and global airport operator Groupe ADP. This extends LanzaJet's investor base across the entire value chain and builds on existing investment from British Airways, LanzaTech, Mitsui & Co., Shell, and Suncor Energy, as well as funding from Breakthrough Energy, the US Department of Energy, and the UK Department for Transport. LanzaTech and Microsoft were both previously recognized on the TIME100 Most Influential Companies List.

LanzaJet is also named on Fortune's 2024 list of Most Innovative Companies, listed as #8 in culture and #22 in product. LanzaJet CEO Jimmy Samartzis is also a 2024 Midwest Finalist for Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year.

ABOUT LANZAJET

LanzaJet is a leading sustainable fuels technology company dedicated to accelerating the clean energy transition. As a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) technology provider and producer with patented ethanol-based alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) technology, LanzaJet is creating an opportunity for future generations by accelerating the deployment of SAF and other clean technologies critical to addressing the climate crisis and transforming the global economy. Further information is available at https://www.lanzajet.com/

