LAPU Celebrates Graduates Entering High-Demand Education Careers Amid National Shortage

GLENDORA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States faces a shortage of qualified educators, Los Angeles Pacific University (LAPU) is celebrating the Class of 2024–2025 as graduates step into high demand education careers while schools and districts nationwide report ongoing staffing challenges. Recent federal data show that a majority of public schools experienced difficulty filling teaching positions for the 2024–25 school year, highlighting the growing need for well-prepared education professionals.

During the 2024–2025 academic year, LAPU celebrated more than 400 graduates, many balancing studies alongside work, family, and other responsibilities. Approximately 14% earned degrees in education-related programs, preparing them to serve in classrooms, leadership roles, and student support positions.

LAPU's education graduates exemplify the university's commitment to adult and nontraditional learners, including first-generation college students, parents, military-connected learners, and career-changers who felt called to make a meaningful impact in schools and communities.

"One student in her sixties felt insecure about pursuing a teaching career. Despite this, she knew she had come here for a reason and that she had been led to this path because she loved being a part of children's growth and development through learning. She stuck with it, persevered, and graduated—now living out her calling," said Student Success Manager Andrew Lindstrom.

"Watching our students grow into confident, capable educators is incredibly rewarding. Many juggle careers, family, and other responsibilities, yet remain committed to their calling and to making a difference in their communities," said Senior Lecturer, Dr. Andrea Berghoff.

As a 100% online, Christian university, LAPU offers flexible, asynchronous courses, allowing students to balance work, family, and faith while completing their degrees.

"What's most rewarding is watching adult and nontraditional students recognize their own authority and worth as learners—often after years of being told they didn't belong in academic spaces. Their life experience—parenting, military service, careers, community leadership—becomes a powerful asset in their education and in the classrooms they will lead," said Adjunct Faculty Shirley Esau of the Credential Program.

In addition to academic instruction, LAPU students receive support from Student Success Coaches, who provide personalized guidance throughout their academic journey, including advising, encouragement, and prayer.

"Education students tend to be driven and diligent. There is a lot to manage when completing a teaching credential, and these students consistently rise to the challenge while remaining deeply passionate about their calling and committed to positively influencing the next generation," said Lindstrom.

"Our students inspire me on a regular basis with their dedication to this career. Not only is this a career path, it is a ministry. They are literally the hands and feet of Christ as they serve and lead by example," said Adjunct Faculty Elise George, MA.

As education systems nationwide continue to seek qualified professionals, LAPU graduates are entering the workforce prepared to serve with excellence, faith, and resilience.

Looking ahead, LAPU will host the AI in Action Conference 2026 , bringing together educators, technologists, and industry experts to explore the future of artificial intelligence in teaching, learning, and leadership—further positioning the university as a forward-thinking leader in education innovation.

Los Angeles Pacific University (LAPU) is a nonprofit, Christian institution offering flexible, 100% online associate, bachelor's, and master's degree programs. Designed to meet the needs of working adults, LAPU delivers asynchronous courses that allow students to learn on their own schedules. With a commitment to academic excellence and faith integration, LAPU prepares students to pursue their calling with purpose and confidence.

