Latin Biz Today and PGA of America Introduce the Game of Golf to Latino Business Community

In "Tina Makes Golf Her Thing" video series, a PGA of America Golf Professional teaches a Latina beginner the game

CROTON ON HUDSON, N.Y., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Latin Biz Today (Latin Business Today, LLC) and the PGA of America have collaborated on "Tina Makes Golf Her Thing," a twist on #MakeGolfYourThing, the collaborative industrywide movement working to expand inclusion across the sport.

The five-part video series—available here—demonstrates how easy it is for a beginner golfer to learn the fundamentals and enjoy the game. The beginner is Tina Trevino, Latin Biz Today VP, Partner, Director of Community Relations. Her coach is PGA of America Golf Professional Jim McCann, Director of Golf at Spook Rock Golf Course in Suffern, New York, and a member of the Metropolitan PGA Section.

Learning the game from a PGA of America Golf Professional means the instruction is conducted at the highest level. While McCann coaches Trevino, he continues to manage the day-to-day business of Spook Rock Golf Course, where he's served as Director of Golf since 2018.

Latin Biz Today, PGA of America and the Metropolitan PGA Section are proud to kick off the first of five episodes this week. New episodes start today and drop on three successive Wednesdays with the final wrap up in September.

"I didn't grow up knowing any females or Latinos who played golf," Trevino said. "I didn't think it was something I would enjoy, but Jim's personality and experience made it all incredibly inviting and not at all intimidating. Golf is the perfect sport to meet and enjoy fellow golfers in an outdoor environment. It's also a sport where I can continually challenge myself to improve and feel good about my progress. I'm fortunate to be taught by Jim, a PGA of America Professional, and learning the correct way means I'll enjoy the game for business and pleasure for many years to come."

"I enjoyed teaching Tina the fundamentals of the game," McCann said. "Spook Rock golf course is located within a diverse community and this campaign will continue to help me and other PGA of America Golf Professionals across the country introduce the Latino business community to golf. I'm glad Latin Biz Today and the PGA of America are partnering on this program and I'm fortunate to be part of it."

Latino business community

According to a report released in September 2023 by the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative (SLEI), the U.S. is currently home to more than 62.5 million Latinos, representing 19% of the U.S. population. With an economic output of $2.8 trillion, there are approximately 5 million Latino-owned businesses across the U.S., generating more than $800 billion in annual revenue.

In 2023, there were 6.1 million People of Color on-course golfers, according to the National Golf Foundation. People of color now represent 23 percent of all "green grass" golfers – a new high mark in racial and ethnic representativeness. The more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals are at the forefront of the golf industry introducing, coaching and operating the vastly-growing golf industry.

Find "Tina Makes Golf Her Thing" here.

About the PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals who love the game, are expert coaches, operators and business leaders, and work daily to drive interest, inclusion and participation in the sport. The PGA of America owns and operates numerous championships and events, including major championships for men, women, seniors and the Ryder Cup, one of the world's foremost sporting events. For more information, visit PGA.com and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

About Latin Biz Today

Latin Biz Today (Latin Business Today, LLC) has been a trusted advisor and authoritative resource for the Latino business community over the last ten years…Our mission was inspired by "Coach" Dr. Les Fernandez and his legacy of mentorship and success. Much more than a content site, Latin Biz Today is a multi-platform media brand that informs, inspires, mentors, and empowers Latino professionals to achieve success while staying true to their roots.

"Latin Biz Today, your most important resource to drive business success & enhance work, life & culture."

Find us here: www.LatinBizToday Facebook X LinkedIn www.LatinBizHoy

