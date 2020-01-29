LatinFinance announces winners of 2019 Deals of the Year Awards

For more information about the selection process, visit www.latinfinance.com/dealsoftheyear

Winning transactions and institutions

Sovereign Issuer of the Year Chile

Corporate Issuer of the Year América Móvil

Sovereign Bond of the Year Peru

Quasi-Sovereign Bond of the Year Pemex

Corporate High-Grade Bond of the Year Grupo Bimbo

Corporate High-Yield Bond of the Year YPF

Sovereign Liability Management of the Year Mexico

Corporate Liability Management of the Year Petrobras

Initial Public Offering of the Year Cencosud Shopping

Equity Follow-On of the Year MercadoLibre

Private Equity Deal of the Year Actis: Atlantic Energias Renovaveis to CGN

Venture Capital Deal of the Year Softbank investment in Rappi

Cross-Border M&A Deal of the Year ENGIE buys Petrobras TAG

Domestic M&A Deal of the Year Suzano buys Fibria

Syndicated Loan of the Year Pemex

Financing Innovation of the Year Fibra Uno

Restructuring of the Year Mexico City Airport tender offer

Local Currency Deal of the Year Peru

Structured Financing of the Year Lima Metro Line 2

Law Firm of the Year: Argentina Tanoira Cassagne Abogados

Law Firm of the Year: Brazil Mattos Filho

Law Firm of the Year: Mexico Ritch Mueller

Law Firm of the Year: Andes Garrigues

Law Firm of the Year: LatAm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

Bond House of the Year Citi

M&A House of the Year Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Equity House of the Year JPMorgan

Loan House of the Year HSBC

2020 award nominations

