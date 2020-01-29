LatinFinance announces winners of 2019 Deals of the Year Awards
Jan 29, 2020, 16:02 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LatinFinance announces the winners of the 2019 Deals of the Year Awards, the landmark recognition of stand-out transactions and institutions in the capital markets of Latin America and the Caribbean. The awards will be given out Wednesday evening during LatinFinance's Deals of the Year Awards Dinner at Gotham Hall in New York.
Awardees are selected by the editors of LatinFinance, taking into account the size, complexity, innovative elements, market significance and execution of each transaction.
Winning transactions and institutions
Sovereign Issuer of the Year Chile
Corporate Issuer of the Year América Móvil
Sovereign Bond of the Year Peru
Quasi-Sovereign Bond of the Year Pemex
Corporate High-Grade Bond of the Year Grupo Bimbo
Corporate High-Yield Bond of the Year YPF
Sovereign Liability Management of the Year Mexico
Corporate Liability Management of the Year Petrobras
Initial Public Offering of the Year Cencosud Shopping
Equity Follow-On of the Year MercadoLibre
Private Equity Deal of the Year Actis: Atlantic Energias Renovaveis to CGN
Venture Capital Deal of the Year Softbank investment in Rappi
Cross-Border M&A Deal of the Year ENGIE buys Petrobras TAG
Domestic M&A Deal of the Year Suzano buys Fibria
Syndicated Loan of the Year Pemex
Financing Innovation of the Year Fibra Uno
Restructuring of the Year Mexico City Airport tender offer
Local Currency Deal of the Year Peru
Structured Financing of the Year Lima Metro Line 2
Law Firm of the Year: Argentina Tanoira Cassagne Abogados
Law Firm of the Year: Brazil Mattos Filho
Law Firm of the Year: Mexico Ritch Mueller
Law Firm of the Year: Andes Garrigues
Law Firm of the Year: LatAm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett
Bond House of the Year Citi
M&A House of the Year Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Equity House of the Year JPMorgan
Loan House of the Year HSBC
2020 award nominations
About LatinFinance
LatinFinance is the leading global platform providing intelligence on the financial markets and economies of Latin America and the Caribbean.
Drawing on 30 years of editorial excellence, its English-language publications deliver high-value information to an international readership of companies, governments, financiers and investors, while its events convene those communities for high-level networking forums focused on the dynamics of those markets, by geography and sector.
