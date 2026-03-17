Latino Leaders Magazine and BMO Release New Index 500 Ranking the Largest Latino-Owned Businesses in the U.S.

Latino Leaders Magazine and BMO publish annual ranking of the largest Latino‑owned U.S. businesses

Index 500 highlights scale, maturity, and national economic impact of Latino-owned companies

Companies on the 2026 list collectively generate over $180 billion in revenue and support tens of thousands of jobs nationwide

CHICAGO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - As Latino‑owned businesses continue to be one of the fastest‑growing and most economically powerful segments of the U.S. economy—driving significant job creation, innovation, and national economic impact—Latino Leaders Magazine today released the 2026 Latino Leaders Index 500, Powered by BMO. The annual ranking highlights the largest Latino‑owned businesses in the United States by revenue, reflecting the growing scale, sophistication, and national footprint of Latino entrepreneurship.

Top 5 Companies on the 2026 Latino Leaders Index 500:

Carvana

MasTec

Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation

Bimbo Bakeries USA

Fanjul Corporation / Florida Crystals

These companies represent the highest‑ranking Latino‑owned businesses on the 2026 Index 500, spanning industries from retail and infrastructure to aerospace, food manufacturing, and agriculture—demonstrating the breadth, scale, and economic significance of Latino‑owned enterprises across the U.S. economy.

Now in its fourth year, the Latino Leaders Index 500 has become a key benchmark for measuring the scale, maturity, and national impact of Latino‑led enterprises. The 2026 list highlights companies collectively generating billions of dollars in annual revenue and supporting tens of thousands of jobs, underscoring the critical role Latino entrepreneurs play in strengthening communities and fueling long‑term economic growth.

Since expanding from 200 to 500 companies in 2024, the Index 500 has broadened its view of Latino business leadership across industries including engineering and construction, food and beverage, retail, transportation, financial services, and technology. A significant portion of companies on this year's list report annual revenues exceeding $100 million, highlighting the increasing size and sophistication of Latino‑owned firms nationwide.

Geographically, the Index 500 reflects a truly national presence. While California, Texas, and Florida continue to lead in representation, companies headquartered in Illinois, New York, Virginia, Colorado, Arizona, and Puerto Rico further demonstrate the widespread economic impact of Latino‑owned businesses across the U.S.

"The Index 500 reflects how Latino‑led companies are building durable, large‑scale businesses that strengthen communities and contribute meaningfully to the broader U.S. economy," said Eduardo Tobon, Latino Segment Head, BMO. "This year's ranking shows continued momentum, with the largest company surpassing $20 billion in annual revenue and the threshold to make the list exceeding $40 million—clear markers of maturity, resilience, and long‑term economic contribution. At BMO, we are proud to work alongside Latino business leaders as they navigate growth and scale from millions to billions in annual revenue."

"The Index is a very special club that continues to evolve and gain visibility at the national level," said Jorge Ferraez, Publisher of Latino Leaders Magazine. "It showcases companies that are not only growing, but also operating at a level that allows them to shape industries and contribute meaningfully to the U.S. economy."

Today, Latinos represent approximately 19 percent of the U.S. population and contribute trillions of dollars to the national economy, making Latino entrepreneurship one of the most dynamic and influential forces shaping American business.

Latino Leaders Magazine and BMO will offer media opportunities to connect with leaders featured in the Index 500 to discuss trends in Latino entrepreneurship, leadership, and economic growth.

To view this year's Latino Leaders Index 500, Powered by BMO, click here.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2026. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

About Latino Leaders Magazine

Latino Leaders Magazine is the most important publication for the Latino business and corporate community in the U.S. It was founded in 1999 and has been publishing interviews with relevant figures and leaders of the community, as well as lists and rankings on companies, their owners and corporate executives. Its mission is to highlight the movers and shakers of the Latino economic and corporate community and connect them to generate impact.

SOURCE BMO US