Latino Wall Street Makes History with the Hispanic Prosperity Gala 2026 at Mar-a-Lago

The event will convene a distinguished roster of government leaders, business executives, diplomats, philanthropists, celebrities, and influential figures, reflecting the diversity and reach of Hispanic leadership nationally and internationally.

Confirmed attendees include Vivek Ramaswamy; business magnates Grant and Elena Cardone; baseball legend Sammy Sosa; political advisors Roger Stone and Alex Bruesewitz; former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani; Tether co-founder Brock Pierce; UFC champion Jorge Masvidal; Eduardo Bolsonaro; music producer Scott Storch; actress Carolina Tejera; television host Myrka Dellanos; James O'Keefe; Caterina Valentino; Mercedes Schlapp founder of CPAC, Robert Unanue from Hispanic Leadership Coalition, General Michael Flynn, among other special guests.

The Hispanic Prosperity Gala is inspired by initiatives aimed at expanding educational and economic opportunities for the Hispanic community in the United States, promoting entrepreneurship, innovation, and active civic engagement. As the 2026 legislative elections approach, Latinos continue to consolidate their position as one of the most influential sectors in the nation's economic and social landscape. The gala seeks to serve as a strategic convening platform for leaders, organizations, and communities working toward inclusive and sustainable prosperity.

Latino Leadership and National Projection

Gabriela Berrospi, founder of Latino Wall Street, which she leads alongside her husband Tony Delgado, highlighted the significance of the event:

"This gala represents an opportunity to reaffirm the presence and contributions of the Latino community in the most relevant spaces in the United States," said Berrospi. "Latinos play a key role in the economy and across multiple industries. We are honored to host this gathering at such an iconic venue as Mar-a-Lago Club, with the presence of global leaders."

Latino Wall Street is the only Latino platform with a program broadcast from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and has been widely recognized for its leadership and impact by national and international leaders, institutions, and media outlets.

The platform currently serves a community of more than 150,000 people, providing financial education, access to high-level opportunities, and tools for economic growth. Its initiatives include high-profile events and conferences that have brought the Latino community closer to key spaces of leadership, entrepreneurship, financial education, and civic participation nationwide.

Notable guests at past events have included Don Francisco, Elena Cardone, Grant Cardone, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as well as the organization of CPAC Latino, in partnership with CPAC, aimed at integrating the Latino community into critical forums for political dialogue and national leadership.

The Hispanic Prosperity Gala will bring together representatives from the public and private sectors, philanthropic organizations, young leaders, and international delegations, with the goal of strengthening alliances between the United States, Puerto Rico, and Latin America.

About Latino Wall Street

Latino Wall Street is a national platform dedicated to empowering the Latino community through financial education, entrepreneurship, investment access, and civic engagement, promoting sustainable prosperity for future generations.

More information: @latinowallst | latinowallstreet.com

Event Details

Hispanic Prosperity Gala

Date: February 10th, 2026 / 6.00 PM

Location: The Mar-A-Lago Club, Palm Beach, Florida

Dress Code: Black-Tie

Host: Latino Wall Street, Hispanic Prosperity Gala Committee

