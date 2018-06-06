Le-Vel Celebrates Largest Month In Company History

That's a particularly remarkable feat considering that the first quarter of 2018 was the largest revenue quarter in company history due to the launch of Thrive Experience 2.0 with revolutionary FUSION 2.0 absorption technology; Thrive Pro, featuring Sequential Bar Technology; and a series of Thrive and Drive events around the country designed to introduce Thrive Experience 2.0 and the industry's top car plan, Auto Bonus Elite, one of the many perks enjoyed by the company's global sales force of Brand Promoters.

The first quarter of this year was an introduction to the kind of innovation we can expect to see from Le-Vel throughout 2018 and beyond. Le-Vel's cloud-based infrastructure supports significant investment in premium ingredients and a commitment to continually push the boundaries of science and technology.

In May, Le-Vel added two new flavors to its Thrive Pro line, Cookies & Cream and Lemon Meringue, announced the soon-to-come release of BURN and hosted a Thrive and Drive in Orlando, Florida.

June is shaping up to be even more exciting. Yesterday, Le-Vel launched one of its most game-changing products to date: BURN. Building on the success of DFT Duo, a dual-application, enhanced formula concentration with high absorption, BURN takes weight loss to an entirely new level, with premium nutrition and even greater results.

"2018 is the year of Thrive 2.0. We firmly believe that everyone deserves to live a premium lifestyle, and we're putting all of our energies behind the kind of research and technology that make that dream possible for millions of people throughout the world," say Co-CEOs Jason Camper and Paul Gravette. "Our more than 7 million Brand Promoters and customers are passionate about creating a global movement of health and wellness, and although we have so much more work to do, our recent success represents a tremendous step toward reaching that objective."

About Le-Vel

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells nutritional/health and wellness products and is the only health and wellness company that uses cloud-based technology for its day-to-day operations.

Le-Vel products include THRIVE Experience 2.0 (consisting of the three core products THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Capsules and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix), Activate, Boost, Balance, Black Label, BURN, Café, DUO, Expand, FORM, THRIVE Kids, Move, PRO, Rest and Pure. Le-Vel has more than 7 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Mexico. In 2017, less than five years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached a remarkable milestone: $1 billion in lifetime orders.

For more information about Le-Vel, visit www.le-vel.com or find us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/LevelBrands/) and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/TheLVLife).

CONTACT: Liz Reuth, liz.reuth@le-vel.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/le-vel-celebrates-largest-month-in-company-history-300661085.html

SOURCE Le-Vel Brands

Related Links

http://www.le-vel.com

