Le-Vel continues race to break down barriers

In the spring of 1977, Rick Hoyt told his father, Dick, that he wanted to participate in a 5-mile road race to benefit a local Lacrosse player who had been paralyzed in an accident. It was an extraordinary request for one reason: Rick had been born 15 years earlier as a quadriplegic with cerebral palsy and without the ability to speak. But his family remained undeterred by those challenges and fiercely supported his quest for independence and participation in community, sports, education and the workplace. In 1972, a group of engineers at Tufts University built an interactive computer for Rick that enabled him to communicate in full sentences – and "no" simply wasn't in his vocabulary.

Dick agreed to push Rick in his wheelchair, and they finished all five miles. Although they came in second to last, Rick was on top of the world, telling his dad that when they raced, his disability disappeared. That realization was just the beginning of what would become more than 1,000 races completed, including marathons, duathlons and triathlons, six of them Ironman competitions. The father-son duo's 1,000th race was the 2009 Boston Marathon. To this day, Dick, a retired Lt. Colonel, travels the country educating the public about disability awareness and promoting the motto, "Yes, You Can." Together with Rick, the pair, known as Team Hoyt, are continually pushing the limits of what was previously thought possible for people living with disabilities.

"Our ongoing partnership with The Hoyt Foundation is something we're incredibly proud of," say Le-Vel Co-CEOs Jason Camper and Paul Gravette. "In 2015, we donated $50,000 and in 2016, thanks to our Brand Promoters and their customers who rallied behind the cause, we presented $240,000 to The Hoyt Foundation. We're excited to see how much support we can generate this year. Our Brand Promoters, their customers and our employees are extremely passionate about supporting the Foundation's mission to help disabled and physically challenged young people live their lives to the fullest. It's an honor to lend a hand of support to people who truly personify what it means to overcome obstacles and achieve greatness."

