Le-Vel Continues to Set the Standard in Skincare with New Products

The two products were previewed to a select group of 150 top Brand Promoters and their guests at Le-Vel's first ever Leadership Retreat at the Ritz-Carlton in Denver, CO in late July. The Infinite Daily Detox Purifying Bar and the Infinite Charcoal Activated Mask were on display for the Promoters to sample and experience the incredible results first hand. These two products went on sale a few days after the Retreat, amassing hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales in a matter of hours.

"These two new additions to the THRIVE SKIN line are revolutionary oil and imperfection-filtering innovations for a unisex customer base," said Le-Vel co-CEO Jason Camper. "These are not your normal mask and pore-minimizing skin products. They're setting the bar incredibly high and, again, demonstrating the impact and efficacy of the THRIVE SKIN product line."

"The Infinite Charcoal Activated Mask and Infinite Daily Detox Purifying Bar are truly for everybody," added Le-Vel's co-CEO Paul Gravette. "If you use them for one week, and then go back to your original skincare routine, the difference will shock you. For our Promoters and Customers, it means they can immediately begin to experience and share these results."

THRIVE SKIN Infinite Charcoal Activated Mask

The large porous surface of this clay charcoal mask absorbs impurities of the skin and filters and balances oil and water levels for healthier more vibrant skin, all while minimizing pore size. In a matter of minutes, right before your eyes, you can see the mask working. After treatment, your skin will appear smoother, more vibrant and will be softer to the touch.

THRIVE SKIN Infinite Daily Detox Purifying Bar

This purifying black bar soap for face and body deeply cleanses pores, relieves dry skin and neutralizes free radicals; it also gently helps correct and prevent complexion imperfections and signs of aging. The high concentration of Shea Butter maximizes moisture retention while the acids and charcoal work to exfoliate and renew the skin. Daily cleansing with this bar minimizes pores and their size to reveal a youthful glow.

About Le-Vel Brands

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. In 2019, less than seven years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached a milestone of $2 billion in lifetime orders.

Le-Vel products include the THRIVE Experience (consisting of the three core products THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Capsules and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix), Activate, Balance, Black Label, Blast, Boost, BURN, Café, DUO, Expand, FORM, Move, PRO, Pure, Rest, THRIVE BITES, THRIVEFIT, THRIVE K, Ultra, and White Label.

In April 2019, Le-Vel launched its THRIVE SKIN line, which has been a wild success and provided amazing benefits to THRIVERS around the world. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Mexico.

For more information about Le-Vel, visit www.le-vel.com , the Le-Vel Facebook Page , Le-Vel on Twitter , Instagram and the Le-Vel YouTube Channel .

