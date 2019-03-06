Le-Vel hosts thousands of THRIVERS in Punta Cana

Le-Vel's Lifestyle Getaways are among the incentives included in the company's extensive rewards plan, considered one of the richest in the direct selling industry. As the only completely virtual company in the direct selling industry, Le-Vel is able to keep overhead to a minimum and allocate additional investment in its Promoter and Customer rewards as well as its product ingredients, formulas and delivery systems.

More than 85,000 people have taken free vacation getaways with Le-Vel since the company launched in 2012, traveling to such spots as Las Vegas, Cabo San Lucas, New Orleans, San Francisco, Cancun, Toronto, San Diego, New York, Alaska, Italy and the Caribbean. Guests are treated to luxury accommodations, parties and excursions, along with exclusive product news. At Punta Cana, attendees were the first to receive the news about two brand-new Le-Vel products: THRIVE Blast Premium Antioxidant Beverage and THRIVE DFT Ultra 2.0.

The company also provided guests with a sneak preview of its new product line destined to be the largest launch in Le-Vel history. These new proprietary products will be a part of the CBD revolution and will launch April 27 in Fort Worth, Texas at THRIVEPALOOZA, Le-Vel's largest event of the year.

Since Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Jason Camper and Paul Gravette launched the company in 2012, Le-Vel has grown to more than 8 million Promoter and Customer accounts. That incredible growth is largely attributable to products that are not only effective but simple to use, along with rich rewards and a community of passionate individuals focused on spreading the THRIVE Movement across the globe. "Our Lifestyle Getaways bring together people from all over the world who are not only THRIVING, but are also passionate about showing others how to live happier, healthier lives," say Camper and Gravette.

About Le-Vel

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells nutritional/health and wellness products and is the only health and wellness company that uses cloud-based technology for its day-to-day operations.

Le-Vel products include the THRIVE Experience (consisting of the three core products THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Capsules and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix), Activate, Balance, Blast, Black Label, Boost, BURN, Café, DUO, Expand, FORM, THRIVE BITES, THRIVEFIT, THRIVE K, Move, PRO, Rest, Pure, Ultra, and White Label. Le-Vel has more than 8 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts, currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Mexico. In early 2018, less than six years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached a milestone of $1.5 billion in lifetime orders.

