Le-Vel kicks off Elite Training Series with Brian Tracy

The first webinar in the series, going live July 10, 2019 at 6 p.m. CST, is presented by living legend, Brian Tracy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Brian Tracy International, a company specializing in the training and development of individuals and organizations. The author of 80 books, Tracy has addressed more than 5 million people in 84 countries worldwide. As a keynote speaker, he addresses more than 250,000 people each year. Tracy routinely speaks to audiences about success psychology, strategy, goals, creativity, sales, self-esteem, and other aspects of professional and personal growth and leadership.

Prior to founding his company, Brian Tracy International, Tracy was the Chief Operating Officer of a $265 million dollar development company. He has had successful careers in sales and marketing, investments, real estate development and syndication, importation, distribution and management consulting, and conducted high-level consulting assignments with several billion-dollar-plus corporations in strategic planning and organizational development. Tracy's expertise and personal success make him the perfect speaker to kick off this groundbreaking training series.

Since the company's inception in 2012, Le-Vel has established itself as a brand for a better lifestyle. This global movement of health and wellness, grown organically through the power of social media and real-life testimonials, now stands at more than 10 million Brand Promoters and Customers throughout the world. Le-Vel's virtual, cloud-based infrastructure has allowed the company to channel additional resources into its ultra-premium product ingredients, formulas and delivery systems, one of the richest incentive programs in the industry and training to give Brand Promoters the tools for professional and personal growth.

Co-CEOs Jason Camper and Paul Gravette are committed to the ongoing training and development of Brand Promoters to help them live their best lives and show others how to do the same. "The Elite Training Series was designed to bring some of the greatest minds in personal and professional development directly to our Brand Promoters. Each month's webinar will be aimed at helping them grow their businesses and inspire them to reach for more in their daily lives. We're thrilled to have Brian Tracy kick off the series, and, in the months ahead, he will be followed by other top-caliber speakers, creating a level of training that is unmatched in our industry."

About Le-Vel

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. In 2018, less than six years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached a milestone of $1.5 billion in lifetime orders.

Le-Vel products include the THRIVE Experience (consisting of the three core products THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Capsules and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix), Activate, Balance, Black Label, Blast, Boost, BURN, Café, DUO, Expand, FORM, Move, PRO, Pure, Rest, THRIVE BITES, THRIVEFIT, THRIVE K, Ultra, and White Label.

In April 2019, Le-Vel launched its THRIVE SKIN line, which has been a wild success and provided amazing benefits to THRIVERS around the world. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts, currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Mexico.

For more information about Le-Vel, visit www.le-vel.com, the Le-Vel Facebook Page, Le-Vel on Twitter, Instagram and the Le-Vel YouTube Channel.

