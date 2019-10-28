Le-Vel Launches New Amino Acid Capsule

This past September, members of the Autoship Insider Program received a Concept Lab sample beta pack containing four servings of THRIVE Sculpt. The sample enabled customers and Brand Promoters to test the product with their daily THRIVE Experience of Lifestyle Capsules, Lifestyle Shake and patented Derma Fusion Technology or take Sculpt prior to a workout. Buzz on the results of THRIVE Sculpt lit up social media throughout the month. Thrivers raved over what the samples were doing for them. "Beta testing the aminos our company is working on, and adding the sweat needed to help them work! Trust me when I tell you, you're going to want some of this!" Robin Postman Benson, certified fitness trainer, shared on Instagram.

THRIVE Sculpt is a branch chain amino acid breakthrough, intended to help reduce inches around the body and achieve a more sculpted figure when combined with a proper diet and healthy lifestyle. The company states that even greater results can be obtained when you combine Sculpt with the 3-step Thrive Experience, a regimen called the New Thrive Experience with Sculpt.

Co-CEOs Jason Camper and Paul Gravette have personally used the amino acid blend formula in conjunction with their own exercise regimens with positive results. "The bioavailability of this particular branch chain amino acid formula is the first of its kind. Mark our words, when we combined Sculpt daily with the 3 simple steps of the THRIVE Experience and our workout routines, we saw noticeable differences in lean muscle definition," says Camper and Gravette.

THRIVE Sculpt is available now. To visit THRIVE Sculpt's product page on Le-Vel.com, click here .

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. In 2019, less than seven years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached a milestone of $2 billion in lifetime orders.



Le-Vel products include the THRIVE Experience (consisting of the three core products THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Capsules and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix), Activate, Balance, Black Label, Blast, Boost, BURN, Café, DUO, Expand, FORM, Move, PRO, Pure, Rest, Sculpt, THRIVE BITES, THRIVEFIT, THRIVE K, Ultra, and White Label.



In April 2019, Le-Vel launched its THRIVE SKIN line, which has been a wild success and provided amazing benefits to THRIVERS around the world. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Mexico.



For more information about Le-Vel, visit www.le-vel.com



