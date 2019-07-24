Le-Vel Surpasses $2 Billion in Sales

The driving factor in the company's success is the remarkable effectiveness of Le-Vel's "THRIVE Experience," a unique three-step program clinically proven to enhance health and wellness. The proprietary THRIVE Experience includes Lifestyle Capsules, Lifestyle Mix shakes and Le-Vel's revolutionary Wearable Nutrition, DFT (Derma Fusion Technology), a product utilizing a delivery system which provides a steady flow of nutrients for peak energy and performance throughout the day. With products employing premium grade raw ingredients and cutting-edge science – and a generous rewards plan for its independent Brand Promoters – Le-Vel has emerged as the industry's fastest-growing nutrition and wellness company anywhere in the world.

"There's no question that Le-Vel's incredibly talented and motivated Brand Promoters based around the world are key to our continued shared success," said Le-Vel co-founders and co-CEOs Jason Camper and Paul Gravette. "Working within their respective fields and communities, our Brand Promoters have seen first-hand the remarkably effective improvements to health and wellness that can be achieved with the THRIVE Experience."

As part of Le-Vel's comprehensive growth strategy, a brand-new product line just released that takes the CBD revolution in an incredibly exciting new direction: THRIVE SKIN, a proprietary anti-aging masterpiece and the largest product launch in the company's seven-year history. Within the first hour of sales, THRIVE SKIN amassed over $2 million in sales. THRIVE SKIN is an industry-first approach to anti-aging based on exhaustive research and testing, superior ingredients, an innovative formula, including CBD, and an advanced delivery system. The results are nothing short of incredible: a flawless, defined, vibrant, and youthful look.

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. In 2019, less than seven years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached a milestone of $2 billion in lifetime orders.

Le-Vel products include the THRIVE Experience (consisting of the three core products THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Capsules and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix), Activate, Balance, Black Label, Blast, Boost, BURN, Café, DUO, Expand, FORM, Move, PRO, Pure, Rest, THRIVE BITES, THRIVEFIT, THRIVE K, Ultra, and White Label.

In April 2019, Le-Vel launched its THRIVE SKIN line, which has been a wild success and provided amazing benefits to THRIVERS around the world. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Mexico.

