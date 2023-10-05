Leopard Imaging Unveils Cutting-Edge Website Redesign with New Logo and Innovative Features to Celebrate its 15th Anniversary

News provided by

Leopard Imaging Inc.

05 Oct, 2023, 13:00 ET

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Imaging, a global leader in intelligent embedded vision solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new website with its new logo and branding style. This comprehensive redesign showcases Leopard Imaging's commitment to providing an enhanced user experience and a wealth of valuable resources to its customers and partners.

Continue Reading

Leopard Imaging's dedication to innovation extends beyond its camera modules. It encompasses every aspect of its business. The logo redesign reflects this commitment by offering an immersive experience that empowers customers to make informed decisions and explore the limitless possibilities of computer vision and AI technology.

With a modern and user-friendly interface, the new Leopard Imaging website is poised to revolutionize the way visitors engage with the company and its vast range of innovative products and solutions. Here's a closer look at some of the new features:

Product Selector: Leopard Imaging's diverse product portfolio is now more accessible than ever. The newly integrated Product Selector tool empowers users to quickly and accurately pinpoint the ideal solution for their specific needs. Whether you're looking for cameras, sensors, or other vision-related products, this tool simplifies the selection process, saving valuable time and ensuring precision in decision-making.

Enhanced Navigation: The website's revamped navigation ensures that users can effortlessly explore the extensive product catalog, access technical resources, and get in touch with Leopard Imaging's expert team. A sleek and intuitive design makes for a seamless browsing experience.

Platform Partner Pages: an Elite Partner of NVIDIA, and an Intel Gold Member, Leopard Imaging has strong partnerships with leading technology companies, which is a cornerstone of its success. The website introduces dedicated Platform Partner Pages, offering in-depth information about collaborations, joint solutions, and how these partnerships benefit customers across various industries.

Founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging has supported thousands of well-known companies in advanced imaging solution customization. With its experienced engineering teams, high-quality manufacturing capabilities in both "Made in U.S.A" and offshore, and quality management certifications such as IATF16949 for the automotive industry as well as AS9100D for the aerospace industry, Leopard Imaging is stepping into its fifteenth year.

Leopard Imaging's new website comes at a time when the demand for embedded vision solutions is rapidly growing across industries such as automotive, robotics, A-IoT, AgriTech, and more. With its enhanced features and user-centric design, the website is positioned to become a hub for professionals seeking the latest information and cutting-edge technology.

Visit the new Leopard Imaging website today at www.leopardimaging.com and explore the future of embedded vision.

About Leopard Imaging:

Leopard Imaging is a global leader providing high-definition embedded cameras and AI-based imaging solutions—focusing on core technologies that improve image processing in automotive vehicles, aerospace vehicles, drones, IoT, and robotics. Leopard Imaging works closely with the most established sensor companies in producing advanced camera solutions for global customers.

Media Contact 
Leopard Imaging Marketing
marketing@leopardimaging.com

SOURCE Leopard Imaging Inc.

Also from this source

Leopard Imaging and Intel to Showcase Intelligent Embedded Solutions at Embedded Vision Summit 2023

Leopard Imaging to Showcase DMS (Driver Monitoring System) Cameras Using Image Sensors from STMicroelectronics at Embedded Vision Summit 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.