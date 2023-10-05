Leopard Imaging Unveils Cutting-Edge Website Redesign with New Logo and Innovative Features to Celebrate its 15th Anniversary

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Imaging , a global leader in intelligent embedded vision solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new website with its new logo and branding style. This comprehensive redesign showcases Leopard Imaging's commitment to providing an enhanced user experience and a wealth of valuable resources to its customers and partners.

Leopard Imaging's dedication to innovation extends beyond its camera modules. It encompasses every aspect of its business. The logo redesign reflects this commitment by offering an immersive experience that empowers customers to make informed decisions and explore the limitless possibilities of computer vision and AI technology.

With a modern and user-friendly interface, the new Leopard Imaging website is poised to revolutionize the way visitors engage with the company and its vast range of innovative products and solutions. Here's a closer look at some of the new features:

Product Selector : Leopard Imaging's diverse product portfolio is now more accessible than ever. The newly integrated Product Selector tool empowers users to quickly and accurately pinpoint the ideal solution for their specific needs. Whether you're looking for cameras, sensors, or other vision-related products, this tool simplifies the selection process, saving valuable time and ensuring precision in decision-making.

Enhanced Navigation: The website's revamped navigation ensures that users can effortlessly explore the extensive product catalog, access technical resources, and get in touch with Leopard Imaging's expert team. A sleek and intuitive design makes for a seamless browsing experience.

Platform Partner Pages : an Elite Partner of NVIDIA, and an Intel Gold Member, Leopard Imaging has strong partnerships with leading technology companies, which is a cornerstone of its success. The website introduces dedicated Platform Partner Pages , offering in-depth information about collaborations, joint solutions, and how these partnerships benefit customers across various industries.

Founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging has supported thousands of well-known companies in advanced imaging solution customization. With its experienced engineering teams, high-quality manufacturing capabilities in both "Made in U.S.A" and offshore, and quality management certifications such as IATF16949 for the automotive industry as well as AS9100D for the aerospace industry, Leopard Imaging is stepping into its fifteenth year.

Leopard Imaging's new website comes at a time when the demand for embedded vision solutions is rapidly growing across industries such as automotive, robotics, A-IoT, AgriTech, and more. With its enhanced features and user-centric design, the website is positioned to become a hub for professionals seeking the latest information and cutting-edge technology.

Visit the new Leopard Imaging website today at www.leopardimaging.com and explore the future of embedded vision.

About Leopard Imaging:

Leopard Imaging is a global leader providing high-definition embedded cameras and AI-based imaging solutions—focusing on core technologies that improve image processing in automotive vehicles, aerospace vehicles, drones, IoT, and robotics. Leopard Imaging works closely with the most established sensor companies in producing advanced camera solutions for global customers.

