LEPAS Global Journey of Elegant Drive Is About to Begin! Immerse Yourself in the LEPAS L8's "Showstopper" Performance Across Real-World Scenarios

Oct 15, 2025

WUHU, China, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When elegance meets driving dynamics and technology blends seamlessly into everyday life, a new chapter of elegant mobility is set to begin. On October 15, the flagship event of the LEPAS segment at the 2025 Chery International User Summit — the LEPAS Global Journey of Elegant Drive (China Stop) — officially kicks off.

Leading the journey is the LEPAS L8, the brand's first model, embodying its signature "Leopard Aesthetic" design and cutting-edge intelligent technology. The convoy will travel nearly 1,000 kilometers from Shanghai to Wuhu, passing through Suzhou, Moganshan, and Xuancheng, covering diverse terrains — from city streets and expressways to winding mountain roads and nighttime drives. Global media, KOLs, and KOCs will join the experience, with multi-channel livestreams and aerial footage capturing every highlight of this cinematic "roadbook" adventure.

Throughout the drive, the LEPAS L8 will showcase its all-round performance and "Elegant Driving"appeal. In Shanghai, drivers will feel its smooth power delivery and premium cabin comfort. On the Shanghai–Jiangsu expressway, intelligent driver-assistance features such as adaptive cruise control ensure effortless cruising. Moganshan's mountain roads reveal the LEPAS L8's agile handling and efficient energy recuperation system, while its V2L external power supply transforms campsites into mobile energy hubs. Around Xuancheng, participants can experience the vehicle's refined chassis and stability, and in Wuhu, advanced APA and RPA parking assists provide a seamless finish to the drive.

More than a test drive, the event celebrates an elegant life on wheels. Integrating people, vehicle, and scenery, it highlights how the LEPAS L8 serves as a sophisticated travel companion. Participants will explore Shanghai's modern skyline, Suzhou's classical gardens, Moganshan's serene nature, Xuancheng's ink-wash charm, and Wuhu's vibrant riverfront — each destination unveiling a unique dialogue between elegance, culture, and mobility.

This journey also marks a key highlight of LEPAS's participation in the 2025 Chery International User Summit. During the summit, the Chery Ecosystem Exhibition will take place, featuring the debut of Chery's"Human Assistant"— the AiMOGA Robot.

