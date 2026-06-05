Lifeline AI Wins Red Bull Basement World Final as Startup Competition Awards $100,000 in Equity-Free Funding

More than 138,000 applicants from over 40 countries used AI-powered tools and vibe coding to develop startup ideas through Red Bull Basement.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Bull Basement awarded Darnell Adler (United States) and his company Lifeline AI the 2026 World Final title in San Francisco, earning $100,000 in equity-free funding, $25,000 in Microsoft Azure credits and mentorship from Red Bull Ventures. The global startup competition attracted more than 138,000 applications from over 40 countries, making it the largest edition of Red Bull Basement to date.

Darnell Adler on stage at the Red Bull Basement World Final in San Francisco, CA, USA on June 3, 2026. Participants at the Red Bull Basement World Final in San Francisco, CA, USA on June 2, 2026.

The winning project, Lifeline AI, is a personal safety platform designed to enable silent emergency alerts without visibly unlocking a phone, dialing a number or speaking. The system aims to help users communicate emergencies discreetly when visible interaction may increase risk or delay assistance.

Red Bull Basement is designed to help first-time founders and student entrepreneurs transform ideas into working products and businesses. Beyond the competition itself, participants receive access to AI-powered development tools, mentorship, startup education and opportunities to refine their ideas before presenting them on a global stage.

Throughout the program, founders used vibe coding—the process of building software through natural-language prompts rather than traditional programming—to create and refine working minimum viable products (MVPs). The approach lowers technical barriers to entrepreneurship, enabling participants to build software, test ideas and launch ventures without requiring a software engineering background.

The competition is open to aspiring founders at the earliest stages of their entrepreneurial journey. Participants do not need an established business, a technical background or a co-founder to enter. Individuals and teams can develop ideas into working MVPs using AI-powered tools and guidance provided throughout the competition.

Unlike many startup competitions, Red Bull Basement does not take equity from participants at any stage. Founders retain full ownership of their ideas while gaining access to mentorship, technology resources, industry experts and funding opportunities through the competition.

"I still don't have words for this, I'm shaking," said Darnell Adler, founder of Lifeline AI and winner of the Red Bull Basement World Final 2026. "Being the Red Bull Basement global winner means that I can help people at scale. Lifeline AI is going to make the world a safer place."

The 2026 World Final marked the first time Red Bull Basement has been hosted in the United States. As AI-powered tools continue to lower barriers to entrepreneurship, Red Bull Basement provides a pathway for aspiring founders to test ideas, build MVPs and compete for funding without requiring a co-founder, established company or software engineering background.

Download SI/MI assets via Red Bull Content Pool: redbullcontentpool.com/redbullbasementWF2026

More for media: https://www.redbullcontentpool.com/international/CP-S-20949

Media Contact: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2995546/Red_Bull_Basement_World_Final_Darnell_Adler.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2995547/Red_Bull_Participants.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2818025/6004497/Red_Bull_Logo.jpg