LifeWave Inc. Featured in Premiere Episode of "Built to Last" surpasses 500,000 Views and Marks 21 Years of Innovation and 30X Growth

DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeWave Inc., a global leader in wellness and life technologies, is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, David Schmidt, and President, Meredith Berkich, were featured in the premiere episode of the new business documentary series Built to Last. Within just a few weeks after the release, the episode has exceeded 500,000 views, reflecting strong audience engagement and excitement around LifeWave's story of purpose and progress.

For over 20 years, LifeWave has been pioneering phototherapy technology that helps people live healthier, more vibrant lives. From its founding in 2004 to today, the company has achieved extraordinary results — realizing a remarkable hockey-stick of 30X growth between 2019 and 2025.

In their Built to Last interview, David Schmidt and Meredith Berkich share LifeWave's remarkable journey from a bold scientific concept to a thriving global enterprise. They discuss how innovation, integrity, and a people-first culture have fueled the company's sustained success and inspired a community that continues to grow worldwide.

"Being featured as the very first episode of Built to Last is an incredible honor," said David Schmidt, Founder and CEO. "It's a recognition of how passion and purpose can build something truly lasting — a company that changes lives and continues to expand."

Meredith Berkich, President, added, "Our growth story is really a people story. LifeWave empowers individuals to experience wellness, purpose, and possibility — and this episode captures how that mission is resonating around the world."

The Built to Last podcast celebrates companies redefining industries through resilience and innovation. LifeWave's placement in the debut episode underscores its reputation as a visionary in wellness and direct selling and a company built to thrive for decades to come.

Watch the episode now at BUILT TO LAST: Inside LifeWave's 30x Growth and Innovative Wellness Solutions.

About LifeWave Inc.

Founded in 2004 by inventor and scientist David Schmidt, LifeWave is a wellness and life technology company dedicated to improving human performance and wellness through advanced phototherapy patches. Operating in more than 70 countries, LifeWave continues to lead through innovation, integrity, and impact.

For more information, visit www.lifewave.com.

