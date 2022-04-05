Lighthouse Platform Services restructures as Luminae Partners

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminae Partners ("Luminae") is excited to announce today the formation of its specialized team and unique brand identity. As a newly formed division of Lighthouse Investment Partners, Luminae is positioned to serve sophisticated institutional investors who value comprehensive solutions that simplify investing.

The Luminae team has longstanding experience as a managed account investor, primarily in hedge funds, servicing Lighthouse. This experience has enabled the team to methodically build a platform to structure investment vehicles, onboard managers, manage daily operations, safeguard assets and oversee risk as a fiduciary for the past 22 years. Within the evolving platform services landscape and as a tailored solutions boutique, Luminae is focused on strategic growth aligned with client needs.

Luminae, managed by Co-Heads Rob Swan and Joe Aurilio, currently has a team of 40+ professionals servicing approximately $14 billion in platform assets. Luminae's solutions enable clients to invest more efficiently, manage funding and liquidity, and focus on generating returns.

Rob stated: "While we are establishing a new brand identity, our focus remains on delivering a positive experience for our clients on a daily basis. The dedicated Luminae team includes many longstanding Lighthouse employees and several key new hires. We are proud to have Lighthouse and a core list of institutional clients as our trusted partners."

"We strive to enhance the experience for the asset owner and manager. This is a natural evolution of our business, and the model is proven in the marketplace. We remain focused on servicing clients, enhancing the platform and growing alongside our clients," added Joe.

"In a complex and changing world, Luminae's solutions can simplify the investment process and enable clients to focus on enhancing risk-adjusted returns," said Lighthouse Investment Partners CEO and CIO Sean McGould. "The Luminae platform is a key part of our overall strategy."

About Luminae Partners

Luminae Partners provides platform services globally to institutional investors. A division of Lighthouse Investment Partners, Luminae offers turnkey solutions customized to client needs. Luminae's platform services approximately $14 billion in managed accounts, sub accounts, and fund investments. The Luminae platform drives scale and mitigates the costs associated with alternative investing. Luminae's risk and notional funding model provides clients with a structure to control funding and liquidity. We are a committed fiduciary and proud of the trusted relationships that we have with our clients.

