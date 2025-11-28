Lights, Camera, Abu Dhabi: Deepika Padukone Becomes Experience Abu Dhabi's Newest Brand Ambassador alongside Bollywood Powerhouse Ranveer Singh

Deepika and Ranveer star in the latest Experience Abu Dhabi film, exploring culture, creativity and connection in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, has announced Deepika Padukone as the newest regional brand ambassador. Deepika joins her husband, Bollywood Icon Ranveer Singh, who has been Experience Abu Dhabi's brand ambassador since 2023, officially making them the first Bollywood power couple to represent the destination together.

With her global appeal as a fan favourite for audiences in India and beyond, Deepika will share her journey through Abu Dhabi, showcasing the city as a destination rich in experiences, with something for everyone to see, do and discover.

The announcement of Deepika's ambassadorship came alongside the launch of a cinematic film series capturing her and Ranveer's journey through Abu Dhabi. Each episode reveals a different side of the emirate, from its culture and creativity to its sense of togetherness and adventure.

In Episode 1, the couple discovered Abu Dhabi's cultural landmarks, from the awe-inspiring Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque to the captivating galleries of Louvre Abu Dhabi, while Episode 2 followed them on a lively day around the city – shopping, dining in style and making meaningful memories together.

The fun continues with the release of Episode 3: Art, Play & Paradise, the latest and final instalment in the brand's film series featuring the duo. In this new episode, Deepika and Ranveer spend a playful day at teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, before unwinding at the luxurious Bab Al Nujoom Hudayriyat Water Villas. The film captures their shared sense of wonder and the creative, joyful side of Abu Dhabi, a place where every experience feels personal and full of possibility.

As brand ambassador, Deepika will front upcoming campaigns spotlighting the emirate's vast experiences and seasonal offerings. Through brand films and storytelling, Deepika will invite audiences to explore Abu Dhabi. Whether opting for a slow, relaxing day kayaking in the mangroves or a jam-packed itinerary filled with adrenaline pumping adventures, there is something for everyone in Abu Dhabi.

To watch Deepika and Ranveer's latest brand films for the region, visit https://visitabudhabi.ae/en/campaign/ranveer-singh-deepika-padukone-in-abu-dhabi .

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae/

