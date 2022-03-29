LILYSILK Launches its Zero Waste Movement to Help Forge a Greener Future for Fashion

"LILYSILK has long been exploring ways to reach zero waste, and these initiatives represent a major step forward," says David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "Our aim is to raise environmental awareness and engage more customers with our zero waste product offerings. By working together, we can make a real difference."

According to the UN Environment Programme, the fashion industry is responsible for 2-8% of global carbon emissions. Textile dyeing alone is the second-largest source of water pollution. Besides the production of clothing, the disposal of it is equally harmful to the planet. The equivalent of one garbage truck of textiles is thrown into a landfill or burned per second, while textiles are also estimated to account for roughly 9% of the microplastics that enter the ocean every year.

To combat this pressing issue, LILYSILK is implementing a zero waste initiative that aims to reduce the issue of surplus fabric. When producing garments, LILYSILK workers calculate every inch of the silk used thanks to sophisticated machinery, in order to maximize fabric usage and reduce waste. By doing so, the brand is also able to produce a range of zero waste products from the leftover fabric, such as sleep caps, scrunchies, pillowcases, eye masks, and face masks.

Moreover, the brand also continues to strengthen its recycling program with TerraCycle® to help prevent clothes from ending up in the landfill. TerraCycle® is a social enterprise that focuses on minimizing wasteful practices and as part of the partnership LILYSILK items are collected and recycled.

