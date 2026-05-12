Lionel Messi and Christian Pulisic Face Off in Epic Match for Billy Bob Thornton's Round of Michelob ULTRAs in New FIFA World Cup 2026™ Commercial

"The Superior Match" stars global Michelob ULTRA brand ambassador, soccer icon and FIFA World Cup™ champion Lionel Messi alongside superstars and Team ULTRA athletes, including U.S. Men's National Team star Christian Pulisic, Mexican National Team goalkeeper Guillermo 'Memo' Ochoa, and former captain of the U.S. Women's National Team and 2x FIFA Women's World Cup™ champion Alex Morgan, and features an appearance by Academy Award-winning actor Billy Bob Thornton.

Ricardo Marques, SVP of Marketing for Michelob ULTRA said: "The FIFA World Cup 2026™ is one of those rare moments that unites the world and ignites the passion of the game. "The Superior Match" captures it all—the energy, the drama, the unpredictability—bringing together Hollywood star power and soccer's biggest icons to prove one thing: Superior is Worth Playing For."

One Lobby. Too Many Legends. Not Enough Superior Light Beer.

In "The Superior Match," a hotel lobby suddenly transforms into a soccer pitch that recreates the intensity of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ stage, with the elevator lobby doubling as a goal and guests and soccer fans becoming spectators to a spontaneous match between some of the world's most recognizable soccer players.

In the spot, an epic showdown unfolds between U.S. Soccer's Christian Pulisic, Sergiño Dest, and Antonee Robinson and Argentine players Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez, and Nicolás Paz Martínez with legendary goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa in net and a cameo by Brazil's former striker and 2x FIFA World Cup™ champion Ronaldo Nazário. As the match intensifies, fans look on as Alex Morgan makes a surprise appearance with an assist to the U.S. – all while a bellhop races through the action to deliver a bucket of ice-cold Michelob ULTRA to guest Billy Bob Thornton, who provides relatable sarcasm amidst the action. Check out thesuperiormatch.com to discover more.

Lionel Messi, Captain for Major League Soccer Club Inter Miami CF and the Argentina National Team, said: "This commercial brings the competitive spirit of the FIFA World Cup™ to life in a fun and unexpected way. I always have a great time on set with Michelob ULTRA, and it was great to share this experience with players from different countries who all love the game and share the same desire to bring energy and excitement to fans everywhere this summer."

Michelob ULTRA's Unmatched FIFA World Cup 2026™ Campaign

Michelob ULTRA is bringing its sponsorship to life with a multi-faceted campaign that shares the excitement of the tournament with fans through one-of-a-kind experiences, in-stadium and on-premise activations, tournament-inspired packaging at retail and more:

Coast to Coast Celebrations: Michelob ULTRA is creating a superior social hub for soccer fans 21+ to gather this summer with the return of Pitchside Club – a premier destination that will transform matchday into an immersive, premium experience that blends live match viewing with interactive, soccer-inspired games, programming, limited-edition merchandise, and special guest appearances. The Pitchside Club will be coming to Santa Monica from June 12 th -25 th to kick off the first match of the tournament played in the U.S.; then it will move to The Standard Biergarten in New York City from July 14 th -19 th in time for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ final. To sign-up to learn more, visit https://www.michelobultra.com/pitchsideclub.

Michelob ULTRA is creating a superior social hub for soccer fans 21+ to gather this summer with the return of – a premier destination that will transform matchday into an immersive, premium experience that blends live match viewing with interactive, soccer-inspired games, programming, limited-edition merchandise, and special guest appearances. The Pitchside Club will be coming to to kick off the first match of the tournament played in the U.S.; then it will move to from in time for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ final. To sign-up to learn more, visit https://www.michelobultra.com/pitchsideclub. In-Stadium Activations: Fans can visit Michelob ULTRA Beer Gardens located at stadiums in tournament host cities across the country this summer.

Fans can visit Michelob ULTRA Beer Gardens located at stadiums in tournament host cities across the country this summer. Superior Ticket Giveaways: As part of the brand's Superior Access platform, Michelob ULTRA is providing soccer's most passionate fans with a chance to win exclusive gear and over $1 million in match tickets at retail, on social, and on-premise. Ticket Tuesdays: Now through June 30, Michelob ULTRA is rallying fans across the country by giving them the chance to win match tickets every Tuesday. Keep an eye on Michelob ULTRA social channels for a chance to win and for shoutouts from some of the top athletes in this year's FIFA World Cup 2026™. Superior Soccer Shootout: Now through July, Michelob ULTRA is giving away hundreds of tickets each week with its Superior Soccer Shootout activation at thousands of participating bars and restaurants across the country. Fans 21+ can participate for a chance to win merchandise, FIFA World Cup 2026™ branded items and tickets to one of the matches this summer.

As part of the brand's Superior Access platform, Michelob ULTRA is providing soccer's most passionate fans with a chance to win exclusive gear and over at retail, on social, and on-premise. Superior Player of the Match Trophy: The newly designed trophy was created in partnership with renowned artist Victor Solomon , who merged artistry and legacy with a design that pays homage to the tournament and its host countries, while honoring superior performances by athletes who rise to the occasion when it matters most. The trophy will be awarded after every FIFA World Cup 2026™ match through fan vote. The winner of the recently announced Superior Player of the Match Chief Trophy Officer will have the opportunity to bring the trophy to the final match on July 19, 2026.

The newly designed trophy was created in partnership with renowned artist , who merged artistry and legacy with a design that pays homage to the tournament and its host countries, while honoring superior performances by athletes who rise to the occasion when it matters most. The trophy will be awarded after every FIFA World Cup 2026™ match through fan vote. The winner of the recently announced will have the opportunity to bring the trophy to the final match on July 19, 2026. Limited-Edition Packaging: Michelob ULTRA has introduced a lineup of FIFA World Cup 2026™ packaging available at retail, on-premise, and in-stadium. This includes the limited-edition U.S. Soccer Jersey Pack, inspired by the design of the U.S. Men's National Team jersey kit, alongside 12 oz. cans with the USMNT crest, and 12 oz. cans and 12 oz. bottles featuring the FIFA World Cup 2026™ logo.

Whether cheering on the U.S. Men's National Team or witnessing soccer history unfold, Michelob ULTRA is committed to bringing fans closer to the sports moments that matter most. Building on the momentum of the brand's long-term commitment to the world's most popular sport, Michelob ULTRA is continuing its legacy of showing up at the intersection of sports and cultural moments, and uniting fans everywhere, whether they're at home, at the bar, or sitting pitchside.

To watch "The Superior Match," visit Michelob ULTRA's YouTube page. For more information, visit MichelobULTRA.com or follow @MichelobULTRA on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT MICHELOB ULTRA

Introduced in 2002, Michelob ULTRA is the #1 Top-Selling Beer and Fastest-Growing in America.* With just 95 calories, 2.6 carbs, it is a superior light beer that celebrates the active, balanced lifestyle of its drinkers that includes both fitness and fun. Michelob ULTRA's choice of grains and extended mashing process leads to its refreshing taste and fewer carbohydrates. It is brewed with the finest barley malt, rice, hops, and a pure-cultured yeast strain, all of which reflect Anheuser-Busch's commitment to brewing quality. Michelob ULTRA reminds you to always drink, and sweat, responsibly. For more information, visit MichelobULTRA.com or follow @MichelobULTRA on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. For more than 165 years as a leading American manufacturer, we have delivered a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. As the nation's top brewer, one of the fastest growing spirits companies, and an insurgent force in energy drinks, we drive economic prosperity nationwide through investments in our people, facilities, and communities. We are the only alcohol company that invests in the U.S. at this scale.

We make the nation's most iconic beers, ready-to-drink spirits and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA – America's #1 top-selling and fastest-growing beer – Busch Light, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Cutwater Spirits, NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, BeatBox, industry-leading craft beers and non-alcohol beers like Michelob ULTRA Zero. We are guided by our commitment to the communities we call home and to the 65,000 hardworking Americans who bring our products to life. That's who we are. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

MICHELOB ULTRA® "WORLD CUP SOCIAL" GIVEAWAY: No Purchase Necessary. Open to US residents (excluding MD residents) 21+. Begins on 4/21/26 & ends on 7/31/26. Multiple entry periods. See Official Rules at www.michelobultra.com/rules for entry, entry deadlines & details. Msg & data rates may apply. Void where prohibited.

Michelob ULTRA® Soccer Shootout Activation 2026: No Purchase Necessary. Open to US residents (excluding CA and WA residents) 21+. Begins on 2/1/26 and ends on 5/31/26. See Official Rules at www.michelobultra.com/rules/ for prizes and details. Message and data rates may apply. Void where prohibited.

Michelob ULTRA® Soccer Shootout Sweepstakes: No Purchase Necessary. Open to US residents 21+. Begins on 2/1/26 and ends on 7/19/26. Visit www.michelobultra.com/superiorsoccershootout for free entry and Official Rules. Message and data rates may apply. Void where prohibited.

*Circana MULC+ US L52W Volume w.e 5/10/26

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Michelob ULTRA