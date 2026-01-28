Michelob ULTRA & Kurt Russell Ignite America's Competitive Spirit in New Super Bowl LX Commercial

As part of a robust campaign to celebrate Team USA, Michelob ULTRA created a Super Bowl LX spot inspired by the Olympic Games, to remind fans "Superior Is Worth Playing For" – whether it's their first time on the slopes or they're competing for Olympic gold.

Ricardo Marques, SVP of Marketing for Michelob ULTRA, said: "As the Official Beer Sponsor of Team USA and a staple in the Super Bowl, Michelob ULTRA is uniquely positioned to connect with fans as a superior light beer that lives at the intersection of sports and culture. With all eyes on the world's top athletes this February, we are excited to start the year strong with campaigns that celebrate competition, Team USA and the moments worth playing for."

Introducing "The ULTRA Instructor"

The 60-second spot follows Russell as a legendary instructor who coaches Pullman's character on how to unlock his competitive edge and outplay his friends when Michelob ULTRA is at stake. As Pullman levels up on the ski slopes, to the soundtrack of Survivor's The Eye of the Tiger, he surprises even the most elite athletes, proving anyone can rise to the moment when there's something worth playing for.

Rooted in the brand's platform of "Superior Is Worth Playing For," the commercial invites fans to lean into their competitive spirit because everyone knows friendly competition – whether you're hitting the slopes of Park City or Milano Cortina – is more enjoyable when there's a Michelob ULTRA on the line.

Kurt Russell, Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actor, said: "It was a real treat to make my first-ever Super Bowl commercial and doing it with Michelob ULTRA was great. My character showcases how a coach, or an instructor, can help motivate an athlete to unlock their competitive spirit and achieve victory – whether that's impressing friends on the slopes to win ULTRA's or going for Olympic gold. I'm excited for fans to see this, especially as we head into the pinnacle of sporting competition with the Super Bowl and the Olympic Winter Games."

To extend the spot to 21+ fans at home, Michelob ULTRA is turning Super Bowl LX into an action-packed "Race to the Finish" and inviting fans to follow along on social for a chance to win prizes, including signed props and merch as seen in the spot, tickets to upcoming sporting events, and of course, Michelob ULTRA courtesy of the brand's Superior Access platform.*

Michelob ULTRA's Superior Year of Sports

In 2026, all eyes will be on Michelob ULTRA as the brand continues 20+ years of championing an active and social lifestyle during the most anticipated sporting events from Super Bowl LX to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 to the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

T.J. Oshie, Olympian and NHL champion, said: "As an Olympian, it's incredible to see Team USA and hockey represented in Michelob ULTRA's Super Bowl commercial, especially as we head toward the Olympic Winter Games. The spot combines two iconic sports moments and showcases the same drive and competitive spirit I embodied on the ice for years. I can't wait for fans to see it."

To watch "The ULTRA Instructor," created by Wieden + Kennedy New York, visit Michelob ULTRA's YouTube page. For more information, visit MichelobULTRA.com or follow @MichelobULTRA across social media channels.

Michelob ULTRA & Team USA

In 2024, Michelob ULTRA became the official beer sponsor of Team USA for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026, and LA28. As part of this sponsorship, Michelob ULTRA is connecting with fans and tapping into America's competitive spirit – from its Super Bowl spot through the Closing Ceremony.

Michelob ULTRA's celebration of Team USA includes the brand's first-ever sponsorship of USA Hockey, including a partnership with USA Hockey standouts, brothers – and St. Louis natives – Brady and Matthew Tkachuk, a robust Team ULTRA roster of athletes featured in new creative, Team USA-inspired packaging, and unique experiences that put fans at the center of iconic Olympic Games moments.

