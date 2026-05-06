NOW HIRING: Michelob ULTRA and Kevin Hart Team Up - Paying One Fan $90,000 for 90 Minutes to Bring the Superior Player of the Match Trophy to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final

Job Description: Michelob ULTRA is looking for a passionate, goal-oriented soccer fan who can stay cool under pressure and take on the responsibility of bringing the Superior Player of the Match trophy to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ final .

Michelob ULTRA is looking for a passionate, goal-oriented soccer fan who can stay cool under pressure and take on the responsibility of bringing the to the . Benefits Included: Two tickets and access to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ final in New York New Jersey Stadium – candidates must be available to work on Sunday, July 19 th .

Two tickets and access to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ final in New York New Jersey Stadium – candidates must be available to work on Sunday, July 19 . Compensation: $90,000 for 90 minutes.

To help find the right candidate for this highly coveted position, Michelob ULTRA is partnering with global superstar Kevin Hart to help spread the word and rally fans to apply for a chance to win.

Kevin Hart said: "This really might be the best job in the world. I mean, it's so good, I even tried applying for it! To go from being a fan watching at home to end up at the FIFA World Cup 2026™ final match is something most people can only wish for. I'm excited to partner with Michelob ULTRA to give that one lucky fan the opportunity of a lifetime."

Think you have what it takes? As part of the application process, candidates will have just 90 seconds to record a video submission where they must explain why they are the right candidate for the job.

Fans 21+ can apply today at www.michelobultra.com/superioraccess/superiorplayerofthematch/cto, or by uploading a video on social media and tagging @MichelobULTRA with #ULTRACTO and #contest. But don't wait for the opportunity of a lifetime – applications close on May 29, 2026.

The lucky fan selected to attend the FIFA World Cup 2026™ final as the Superior Player of the Match Chief Trophy Officer will have the opportunity to carry Michelob ULTRA's newly designed Superior Player of the Match trophy. The trophy design was created in partnership with renowned artist Victor Solomon, who merged artistry and legacy with a design that pays homage to the tournament and its host countries, while honoring superior performances by athletes who rise to the occasion when it matters most.

Ricardo Marques, SVP of Marketing for Michelob ULTRA said: "The FIFA World Cup™ is where legends are made, and the Superior Player of the Match trophy exists to honor those defining moments of greatness. This isn't just a prize—it's a symbol of excellence on the world's biggest stage and having a fan serve as its guardian during the final speaks to how deeply supporters are connected to the game. This is a once–in–a–lifetime role tied to one of soccer's most historic moments."

For more information, visit MichelobULTRA.com or follow @MichelobULTRA on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT MICHELOB ULTRA

Introduced in 2002, Michelob ULTRA is the #1 Top-Selling Beer and Fastest-Growing in America.** With just 95 calories, 2.6 carbs, it is a superior light beer that celebrates the active, balanced lifestyle of its drinkers that includes both fitness and fun. Michelob ULTRA's choice of grains and extended mashing process leads to its refreshing taste and fewer carbohydrates. It is brewed with the finest barley malt, rice, hops, and a pure-cultured yeast strain, all of which reflect Anheuser-Busch's commitment to brewing quality. Michelob ULTRA reminds you to always drink, and sweat, responsibly. For more information, visit MichelobULTRA.com or follow @MichelobULTRA on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. For more than 165 years as a leading American manufacturer, we have delivered a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. As the nation's top brewer, one of the fastest growing spirits companies, and an insurgent force in energy drinks, we drive economic prosperity nationwide through investments in our people, facilities, and communities. We are the only alcohol company that invests in the U.S. at this scale.

We make the nation's most iconic beers, ready-to-drink spirits and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA – America's #1 top-selling and fastest-growing beer – Busch Light, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Cutwater Spirits, NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, BeatBox, industry-leading craft beers and non-alcohol beers like Michelob ULTRA Zero. We are guided by our commitment to the communities we call home and to the 65,000 hardworking Americans who bring our products to life. That's who we are. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

SUPERIOR PLAYER OF THE MATCH CHIEF TROPHY OFFICER: No Purchase Necessary. Open to US residents 21+. Begins on 5/6/26 & ends on 5/29/26. See Official Rules at https://www.michelobultra.com/rules for entry, prize & details. Msg & data rates may apply. Void where prohibited.

*Circana MULC+ US L52W Volume w.e 5/3/26

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Michelob ULTRA