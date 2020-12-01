LISC Jacksonville names Dr. PeDro Cohen as new executive director to lead local investments in housing, businesses, health and jobs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) has named long-time community leader Dr. Irvin "PeDro" Cohen as executive director of LISC Jacksonville, the local arm of the nation's largest community development organization.

Since 2000, LISC Jacksonville has invested more than $100 million in affordable housing, economic development, health and jobs throughout the region and leveraged $365 million in additional investments for Jacksonville communities.

As executive director, Cohen will lead LISC's local staff and programs focused on catalyzing economic opportunity for local residents. He most recently served as vice president of operations for YMCA of Florida First Coast, with 19 facilities in and around the city. Previously, he was executive director of New Town Success Zone, a community-based organization providing a diverse range of services focused on lifting up children and families.

Cohen will be involved in key national LISC initiatives—like Project 10X, a $1 billion plan to close racial health, wealth and opportunity gaps—as well as locally designed efforts to address racial injustice, invest in resilient communities and fuel inclusive economic growth.

"Dr. Cohen is the bold, committed leader we need to not only drive capital into Jacksonville's communities, but to collaborate with neighborhood nonprofits, business leaders, local institutions, philanthropy, and city officials on common efforts to build a broadly shared prosperity—one that offers opportunity to all residents, regardless of race, class, gender or zip code," said Maurice A. Jones, LISC president and CEO.

This work is vital right now, Jones said, given the impact of COVID-19, as well as the racial reckoning facing the entire country and the ongoing impact of climate change, which particularly threatens coastal communities.

"Jacksonville is a vibrant, creative, hopeful city," said Cohen, a native of Jacksonville. "We have great promise if we work together to invest in a future where all our neighbors can see opportunity –whether that means the chance to earn a good wage, or build a small business, or learn in a quality school, or play in a safe park, or find fresh, affordable food to keep your family healthy."

Cohen earned his bachelor's degree in sociology from the University of North Florida, an MBA in marketing from Pfeiffer University in Charlotte, N.C., and a doctorate in organizational leadership and non-profit management from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. His research has largely centered on the well-being of communities with significant socioeconomic challenges, with a particular focus on the role the African American church plays in those communities.

He currently serves on the advisory boards of the University of North Florida's College of Education, the University of Florida's Clinical Translation Science Institute, Vanderbilt University's Recruitment Innovation Center and JASMYN, Inc.

Cohen succeeds Janet Owens, LISC Jacksonville's long-time executive director, who passed away earlier this year.

Since its founding in 2000, LISC Jacksonville has supported more than 2,100 units of affordable housing, 1.7 million square feet of commercial and community space, 3,000 jobs, and four Financial Opportunity Centers, while also driving strategies that expand entrepreneurship, reduce crime, address homelessness and improve health.

